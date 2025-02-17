Business Standard

Monday, February 17, 2025 | 12:37 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Paytm rises 4% as arm completes acquisition of 25% stake in Seven Tech

Paytm rises 4% as arm completes acquisition of 25% stake in Seven Tech

Paytm had informed about the investment of $1 million (equivalent to Rs 8.7 crore) by Paytm Cloud Technologies Ltd in Seven Technology LLC, Delaware for acquisition of a 25 per cent stake

Paytm

Paytm(Photo: Shutterstock)

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 12:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

One 97 Communications, parent of Paytm, shares gained 3.7 per cent in trade on Monday (February 17, 2025), logging an intraday high at Rs 751 per share on BSE. The counter saw buying after the company arm Paytm Cloud Technologies completed the acquisition of Seven Technology LLC.
 
Around 12:13 PM, Paytm share price was up 1.67 per cent at Rs 736 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.39 per cent at 75,642.44. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 46,932.33 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 1,063 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at Rs 310 per share.
 
 
"PCTL on February 13, 2025, at 9.09 PM (IST) that the said transaction has been completed on February 13, 2025," the filing read.  
 
Earlier, Paytm had informed about the investment of $1 million (equivalent to Rs 8.7 crore) by Paytm Cloud Technologies Ltd in Seven Technology LLC, Delaware for acquisition of a 25 per cent stake and entering into transaction documents.

Also Read

Paytm

Paytm Money settles technical violation case with Sebi for Rs 45.5 lakh

Paytm

Why One 97 Communications, parent of Paytm, shares gain 5% in weak market?

Paytm

Paytm Q3 FY25 results: Losses narrow to Rs 208.3 cr, revenue declines 36%

Paytm

Paytm Q3 FY25 results: Loss narrows to Rs 208 crore, revenue down 36%

Paytm

Paytm share rallies 8% as Emkay upgrades to 'Buy' from 'Add', lifts target

 
"We have been informed by Paytm Cloud Technologies Limited, our wholly-owned subsidiary, that the Board of Directors of PCTL at its meeting held on February 3, 2025 and concluded at 08:15 a.m. (IST) has approved an investment of $1 million (equivalent to Rs 8.70 crore) in Seven Technology LLC incorporated in Delaware for the acquisition of a 25 per cent stake and execution of transaction documents in this regard," the filing read. 
 
Seven Technology LLC is the parent company of Dinie Correspondente Bancário e Meios de Pagamento Ltd. (Dinie), Brazil-based API-first embedded finance start-up. Dinie enables digital/ e-commerce platforms to provide digital financial services solutions to micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in Brazil. Post-consummation of the transaction, Seven Technology LLC and Dinie will become associate entities of the company.
 
One97 Communications Singapore approved the sale of Stock Acquisition Rights (SARs) held in Japan-based PayPay Corporation last year. Paytm’s Singapore unit acquired these SARs in September 2020.
 
In the past one year, Paytm shares have gained 102 per cent against Sensex's rise of 4.4 per cent. 

More From This Section

Stock markets, Indian markets

Stock Market LIVE: Pharma, Health indices gain; Auto, IT, Financials drag; Sensex, Nifty, SMIDs down

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

RVNL share price slips 7% on posting weak Q3; Check out details here

Godfrey Phillips

This BSE 500 cigarette stock has zoomed 44% in 2 days in a weak market

trading, market, stocks

Dilip Buildcon gains 4% despite posting mixed Q3; PAT up 7%, rev down 10%

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

FIIs may not return to India soon; China remains a better bet: Analysts

Topics : One 97 Communications Paytm Buzzing stocks stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayDelhi NCR Earthquake TodayLatest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayHexaware Technologies IPO AllotmentAjax Engineering IPO ListingBihar Earthquake TodayZen Technologies shares
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon