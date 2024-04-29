PayU invests $5 million in cross-border payments start-up BRISKPE

Prosus-backed fintech major PayU, on Monday, invested $5 million in a seed round in cross-border payments platform BRISKPE.

The Mumbai-based payments firm will use the funding to improve its product and service offerings, expand its team, and scale its services.

“BRISKPE’s alignment with our cross-border payment strategy and focus on compliance highlights a symbiotic partnership. With BRISKPE’s top-notch management team, expertise in digital-first business models and banking systems, we’re excited to actively participate in shaping their future growth,” said Vijay Agicha, chief investment officer, PayU.





ALSO READ: PayU receives RBI's in-principle approval for payment aggregator role Launched in 2023, BRISKPE is led by Chief Executive Sanjay Tripathy and Chief Product and Technology Officer Nilesh Pathak. It provides cross-border payment solutions to businesses including micro, small and medium enterprises.

“PayU’s investment in BRISKPE reflects our shared vision of transforming global payments for small businesses. This partnership is a major step forward in simplifying cross-border transactions for micro, small, and medium enterprises, allowing them to expand on a global scale,” said Sanjay Tripathy, co-founder and chief executive of BRISKPE.

The cross-border payments platform was one of 30 early-stage financial technology start-ups that participated in PayU’s inaugural accelerator program, inFINity. PayU’s latest funding to the company follows a series of prior investments in the fintech sector.

In 2016, the company acquired Citrus Pay, a payments technology platform, for $130 million in one of the largest merger and acquisition deals that year.

In 2018, it invested $11.5 million in digital credit platform Paysense. In 2019, the company acquired digital payments company Wibmo for $70 million.