Petromin, HPCL partner to launch 1,000 vehicle service centres across India

The Express Centres will offer the walk-in customer basic maintenance services that will be completed in just 30 minutes, the statement said

Passenger vehicle, cars

Photo: Bloomberg | "The Express Centres are set to totally disrupt the current status of the automotive after-market in India", said CEO, Petromin India & SE Asia, Sanjay Nigam |

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2023 | 6:12 PM IST
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL India) in partnership with Saudi Arabia-based Petromin Corporation on Monday launched the first set of 16 express vehicle service centres in Bengaluru and Chennai.
These are the first of 1,000 'HP Petromin Express Centres' planned across the country over the next few years, a joint statement said.
Petromin Express India, a subsidiary of Petromin Corporation, had said last month that it will be partnering with HPCL to invest around USD 100 million to set up around 1,000 vehicle service centres at HPCL retail outlets in India.
The Express Centres will offer the walk-in customer basic maintenance services that will be completed in just 30 minutes, the statement said.
The business model conceived is expected to generate about 5,000 jobs over the next few years, it said.
"The Express Centres are set to totally disrupt the current status of the automotive after-market in India", said CEO, Petromin India & SE Asia, Sanjay Nigam.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

HPCL Vehicle firms Passenger Vehicles

First Published: Oct 16 2023 | 6:11 PM IST

