PhonePe launches shopping app for ONDC, marking e-commerce entry



Pincode is meant for hyperlocal commerce and is available on Google Play Store and App Store. It presently can be used in Bengaluru and will launch in other cities later. Fintech firm PhonePe on Tuesday launched a shopping app that will run on ONDC, the open e-commerce network launched by the government.



“Pincode is a brand-new shopping app and offers a revolutionary new approach to e-commerce, which puts all the local stores and sellers at the heart of the digital shopping growth story. Pincode is built on the ONDC network, which allows us to generate demand for merchants digitized by various seller platforms in an inclusive manner, while creating new opportunities for growth and driving innovation at scale,’’ said Sameer Nigam, chief executive officer and founder of PhonePe. Pincode marks Walmart-backed PhonePe’s entry in the e-commerce segment. It will connect consumers with their neighborhood stores, giving the convenience of online ordering, discounts and instant refunds and returns.



Pincode will bring shopkeepers and small merchants to e-commerce and create employment. PhonePe said it believes that ONDC can foster the rapid growth of a new hyperlocal ecommerce business model. Apart from local buyers and sellers, such a model will also benefit other ecosystem participants like the last mile logistics and inventory management players. PhonePe said the app will offer consumers a wide selection of products and brands by well-known national brands, as well as locally manufactured groceries, apparel, footwear, and accessories.

PhonePe is India’s largest payments app, having 450 million registered users. The company is raising $1 billion in funding at a pre-money valuation of $12 billion and it has got $650 million yet.