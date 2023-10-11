close
Sensex (0.60%)
66473.05 + 393.69
Nifty (0.62%)
19811.35 + 121.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.93%)
5934.20 + 54.75
Nifty Midcap (0.50%)
40486.25 + 200.75
Nifty Bank (0.35%)
44516.90 + 156.75
Heatmap

Pricol announces technology, supply partnership with China-based firm

The company said it will source components and/or sub-assemblies from Heilongjiang Tianyouwei Electronics as part of the supply arrangement

India-US relationship, partnership, partners

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 9:33 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Automotive technology firm Pricol Ltd on Wednesday announced a partnership with China-based Heilongjiang Tianyouwei Electronics for Driver Information System (DIS), including e-cockpit, heads up display, for vehicle segments.
The company said it has entered into a co-operation agreement for technology and supply of parts and systems with the overseas firm, which will support it exclusively on the projects identified for such collaboration.
The company said it will source components and/or sub-assemblies from Heilongjiang Tianyouwei Electronics as part of the supply arrangement.
"We are confident that our efforts will help in providing state-of-the-art solutions in the DIS space, where Pricol has a dominant position in the Indian market.
"Pricol's domain expertise combined with Heilongjiang Tianyouwei Electronics's technological prowess marks a significant step towards achieving a vision of enhancing the driving experience for Indian customers," Pricol Ltd Managing Director Vikram Mohan said.
Suihua City (China)-headquartered Heilongjiang Tianyouwei Electronics manufactures DIS, control panels, e-cockpit solutions and displays for automotive and industrial applications.
Pricol Ltd, a leading domestic automotive technology company, has two verticals -- driver information and connected vehicle solution as well as actuation, control and fluid management system.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Pricol Ltd posts nearly 127% rise in Q4 consolidated profit at Rs 29.80 cr

Auto ancillary Minda Corp approaches CCI to increase Pricol stake to 24.5%

Pricol gets relief from Madras High Court in tussle with Minda Corp

Minda may have its work cut out raising stake in component major Pricol

Auto parts firm Pricol moves CCI over Minda plan to buy 24.5% stake

TCS rethinks 25/25 strategy as it ends WFH, one of largest headcount drops

BoM hikes fixed deposit rates up to 125 bps, to be effective from Oct 12

TCS ends pandemic practice, asks all employees to work from offices

Delta Corp posts marginal Q2 profit rise, brings in new finance chief

JSW Steel, ArcelorMittal in race to buy Vedanta mines, steel assets

Topics : Pricol Automotive tech suppliers automotive industry Automotive Component

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 9:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTCS Q2FY24 resultLatest News LiveNavratri IRCTC Tour PackageTriumph Scrambler 400 XGold-Silver PriceHCLTech Q2 previewDelhi Police Traffic Advisory | World Cup 2023IND vs AFG LIVE SCORE

Elections 2023

CM KCR to address 41 public rallies from Oct 15 in poll-bound TelanganaRajasthan polls: BJP in 'damage control' mode after reports of unrest

Sports News

IND vs AFG LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 updatesWorld Cup 2023: We've got good balance, combination squad, says Jos Buttler

India News

Delhi's AQI 'moderate', minimum temperature drops to 19.4 degrees CelsiusUP govt approves proposal to increase retirement age of doctors to 65 years

Economy News

Will exceed Budget target for direct tax: CBDT chairman Nitin GuptaIMF raises India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon