Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

PUBG, BGMI-maker KRAFTON plans to set up R&D unit in India by next year

KRAFTON India CEO Sohn said that the details of the facility are yet to be finalised, but the top location choices are Bangalore and Pune

PuBG

The company earlier this year launched the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator programme.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 7:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

PUBG and BGMI-maker KRAFTON intends to set up an R&D facility in India by next year to develop games suited to the Indian culture, company's India business head Sean Hyunil Sohn said.
KRAFTON India CEO Sohn said that the details of the facility are yet to be finalised, but the top location choices are Bangalore and Pune.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
We will continue to launch new games for the Indian market, either sourcing from outside or from India. We will do our best to set up a good quality development team based in India and develop quality games based on Indian culture, he said on the sidelines of IDGS Gaming Conclave.
Sohn had earlier told PTI that India was among the top three markets for the company in terms of user base.
"India has a huge demand for digital entertainment content, including gaming. We have seen a very fast pace of growth on a year-on-year basis but I think there's a lack of top-quality talent supply into the ecosystem, which has many factors behind that sort of situation.
A short history of game development might not have enough impact on the general public to understand gaming as a proper, serious professional career. Apart from that, as a developing country with a huge young population, there is a lack of enough informed investments into the basic, IT infrastructure for education, he said.
It is very critical to promote and change the perception of the gaming industry, which can bring a lot of positive impact to the industry, Sohn further said.

More From This Section

Quest Investment Advisors plans to raise Rs 700 crore, launches AIF

Nothing to worry amid rising competition: Berger Paints MD to shareholders

LIC drives new biz premium growth of life insurance companies in July

Adani Enterprises on track to raise up to $2 billion through QIP

Godrej Industries plans to raise up to Rs 3,000 cr, seeks shareholders' nod

"There should be some educational support from the government. Maybe I'm superficial in understanding whole issues around education in India, but I feel, through my interaction with young students here, that there is a lack of infrastructure at home, and also in school. Even if they want to learn about coding and game development, they don't have the hardware to do it, he said.
Although information and education are easily accessible today, he said, the means and thought behind it are crucial too.
There are a lot of open courses available on YouTube, and available from many large global universities. They have access to information and education material, but they don't have the hardware, or they don't have the support from family to spend time on it. I think that can be not easily solvable, but it can be slowly solved by support from the government, and from companies like us through CSR initiatives, among others," Sohn said.
KRAFTON has invested USD 160 million in Indian startups since 2021 and plans to invest an additional USD 150 million over the next 2-3 years.
The company earlier this year launched the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator programme to support game development talent in India by providing funding, mentorship, and essential resources to developers.
Speaking on concerns around the popularisation of violence-based online games, Sohn said it is important to be mindful about excessively consuming any type of content and strike a balance between the negative and positive impacts of it. KRAFTON as a publisher has put a three-hour playtime limit per day for minors, and a six-hour playtime limit for adults.
Currently, the South Korean company runs the popular Battleground Mobile India (BGMI) shooting game in India, a successor to PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) which was banned by the government in September 2020.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Nazara subsidiary to fully acquire Freaks 4U Gaming in deal worth Rs 271 cr

Dark and Darker Mobile: BGMI maker Krafton releases trailer for new game

JSW Steel to invest $120 mn in Australian miner for raw material security

Surveys on tourism, health and household travel on cards in 80th NSS round

LIVE: Vodafone Idea's losses narrow to Rs 6,432 crore in Q1FY25

Topics : PUBG PUBG mobile Mobile gaming market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 7:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024Paris Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon