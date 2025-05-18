Sunday, May 18, 2025 | 10:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Foxconn to ship iPhones from Bengaluru factory to US starting June

Foxconn to ship iPhones from Bengaluru factory to US starting June

MB Patil says Apple's Devanahalli unit will begin commercial iPhone shipments in June, boosting Karnataka's role in global supply amid US-China trade pressures

Foxconn

Foxconn's factory in Karnataka will begin manufacturing and commercial shipments of iPhones from June. (Photo: Reuters)

Avik Das Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Foxconn's factory in Karnataka will begin manufacturing and commercial shipments of iPhones from June, the state's Industry Minister MB Patil said in a social media post on Saturday.
 
“This isn’t just a manufacturing milestone — it marks a strategic shift. With rising geopolitical and tariff pressures, India is fast becoming Apple’s preferred production hub. This development strengthens Karnataka’s position in global manufacturing and opens the door to greater foreign investment — without compromising stakeholder interests,” he wrote on X. 
 
The factory in Devanahalli, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, is the latest to assemble iPhones, in addition to the large-scale operations already underway in Sriperumbudur, outside Chennai. Foxconn also has an operating unit in Hyderabad, where it assembles AirPods.
 
 
Apple CEO Tim Cook had earlier stated that for the June quarter, the company expects a majority of iPhones sold in the US to originate from India.

Also Read

Foxconn

Foxconn's Devanahalli unit nearly ready, iPhone shipments by June: Minister

Horiba, the $2.5 billion Japanese analytical and measurement solutions company and a critical player in the global semiconductor industry, is planning to set up a unit in India. This facility will cater to the country's upcoming fabrication (fab) pla

Cabinet approves HCL-Foxconn joint venture under semiconductor mission

semiconductors chipmakers

Cabinet clears ₹3,706 cr HCL-Foxconn chip assembly unit at Jewar

iPhone 16

Tata to double iPhone casing capacity at Hosur plant to 100,000 units

H foxconn

Foxconn India revenue tops $20 billion in FY25, staff strength hits 80K

 
The shipments are expected to begin at a time when US President Donald Trump has urged Cook not to manufacture products in India but instead to invest in more local facilities in the US. 
 
Apple, which counts China as its largest supplier, is looking to diversify its supply chain as tariff negotiations between the US and China continue.

More From This Section

Zee Entertainment, Zee, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, ZEEL

Zee Entertainment to unveil new logo, aims to deliver premium content

Airtel

After Vodafone Idea, Airtel files plea in Supreme Court over AGR dues

Revenue, Stock, Budget, Economy, Market

Focus on exports, diversification to boost revenue growth: RITES CMD

The aspirations of a young India and increased income levels have encouraged companies to consider mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to keep up with demand. In a world where consumer preferences change dramatically, M&As provide companies the means to r

Sapphire Media completes acquisition of Big FM 92.7 after NCLT approval

World Trade Centre- Brigade Enterprises

Brigade Enterprises' property sales rise 31% to ₹7,847cr in FY 2024-25

Topics : Foxconn iphone manufacturing in India iPhones sales

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 18 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCancer Myths Fact CheckDividend StockJSW Energy Price TodayWorld Hypertension DayPunjab Board 10th Result TimeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon