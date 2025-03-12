Wednesday, March 12, 2025 | 11:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Here's why SEPC share price rallied 15% on March 12; check details here

Here's why SEPC share price rallied 15% on March 12; check details here

The rally in the SEPC share price came after the company executed a Framework Agreement with ROSHN Group Company, Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to carry out infrastructure works in KSA

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

SEPC share price: SEPC shares were in demand on Wednesday, March 12, 2205, as the scrip soared as much as 14.65 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 14.71 per share. 
 
The rally in the SEPC share price came after the company executed a Framework Agreement with ROSHN Group Company, Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to carry out infrastructure works in KSA. 
 
In an exchange filing, SEPC said, “We are pleased to inform you that SEPC has executed a Framework Agreement with M/s ROSHN Group Company, Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to carry out infrastructure works in KSA. SEPC has bid for infrastructure works in 3 zones of Jeddah North, Phase 1A for about SAR 893 million (approximately Rs 2,200 crore).”
 
 
The company revealed that it has bid for infrastructure works in 3 zones of Jeddah North, Phase 1A for about SAR 893 million (approximately Rs 2,200 crore). 
 
"Based on signing of Framework Agreement, orders (Called – Call-off Orders) can be expected for a minimum of one zone, out of the three Zones," SEPC explained.

About SEPC
 
Shriram EPC (SEPC), founded in June 2000, is among the leading providers of integrated Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services. 
 
The company engages in delivering end-to-end solutions across a wide range of sectors, including water, infrastructure, metallurgy, and process industries. 
 
SEPC offers multidisciplinary services that cover design, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and project management. 
 
SEPC operates in two main business areas including infrastructure and industrial EPC. 
 
In the infrastructure sector, the company is involved in projects such as drinking water systems, sewerage systems, and road construction for the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways.
 
The industrial EPC division focuses on steel plants, deep shaft mining, power plants, and process plants. 
 
SEPC has a diverse client base, including major organisations like Tata Steel, NMDC Ltd, and Delhi Jal Board, showcasing its capabilities across a variety of industries.
 
The market capitalisation of SEPC is Rs 2,239.16 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE SmallCap category
 
At 10:50 AM, SEPC share was trading 11.61 per cent higher at Rs 14.32. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.21 per cent lower at 73,946.25 levels.

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 10:56 AM IST

