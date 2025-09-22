Monday, September 22, 2025 | 05:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Radisson adds 10 new hotels in 2025, plans key openings in Delhi, Indore

Radisson adds 10 new hotels in 2025, plans key openings in Delhi, Indore

With 10 new hotels already operational in 2025 and several more lined up before the end of the year, the Radisson Hotel Group aims to build a strong footprint in smaller but fast-growing markets

Radisson hotel

The Radisson hotel group is especially focusing on opening new hotels with a significant emphasis on Tier-II and Tier-III cities. |Photo: Radisson hotel website

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 5:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Radisson Hotel Group is expanding its footprint in India with a pipeline of new hotel openings that spans business hubs, cultural centres, and leisure destinations. After recently opening Radisson Hotel Prayagraj, the group is preparing to launch properties in Delhi MG Road, Mount Abu, Indore, Phagwara and Sasan Gir, expanding its reach into both established and emerging markets, the firm said in a press statement on Monday (September 22).
 
The group is especially focusing on opening new hotels with a significant emphasis on Tier-II and Tier-III cities. With 10 hotels already operational in 2025 and several more lined up before the end of the year, Radisson is building a stronger footprint in smaller but fast-growing markets. The lineup of new hotels reflect a strategy aimed at tapping a mix of business, spiritual, and leisure travel segments outside the main metro hubs.
 
 

New Radisson hotel openings between Jan-Aug 2025

 
Gaj
 
Koti
 
Prayagraj

Also Read

byd, electric vehicle, chinese cars

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway fully exits BYD after 17-yr investment

IT stocks under pressure? How Trump's $100K H-1B fee may hit your portfolio

IT stocks under pressure? How Trump's $100K H-1B fee may hit your portfolio

Air India Express

Mid-air scare: Passenger attempts to enter cockpit on AI Express flight

income tax

Tax audit guide for businesses and professionals:Rules, limits and pitfalls

lab-grown diamonds

US tariff impact: Cut and polished diamond exports to fall 17-20% in FY26

 
Jawai
 
Vellore
 
Bengaluru
 
Jamshedpur
 
Khopoli
 
Kevadia
 

Tier-II and Tier-III cities drive growth 

More than half of the group’s India portfolio is now concentrated in Tier-II and Tier-III markets, the company said. This includes recent additions in industrial towns such as Jamshedpur and Vellore, spiritual centres like Prayagraj, and leisure destinations such as Jawai and Khopoli.
 
Nikhil Sharma, managing director and chief operating officer, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group, said India continues to be one of the Group’s most dynamic growth engines globally. “With openings across industrial hubs, spiritual centers, and leisure destinations, we are supporting the vision of balanced regional development and deeper domestic connectivity. As we accelerate our pipeline of landmark hotels, our focus remains on building long-term partnerships and delivering world-class hospitality experiences that contribute meaningfully to India’s journey towards Vision 2047,” Sharma said.
 

Building a pan-India network 

The group’s portfolio now covers multiple regions. In North India, new hotels in Prayagraj expand spiritual tourism circuits. In South India, Vellore and Bengaluru strengthen business and leisure connectivity. In East India, Jamshedpur caters to industrial and business travellers. In the West, new destinations like Khopoli, Kevadia and Jawai highlight the Group’s leisure and cultural focus.
 
The upcoming properties will further broaden this spread, the hotel group said. Mount Abu and Sasan Gir will target holidaymakers and wedding groups, while Indore and Phagwara will cater to millennials and business travellers. Lifestyle offerings such as Radisson RED Indore are expected to appeal to younger segments of the market.
 

Local collabs for domestic tourism

 
The Radison’s India-approach relies on partnerships with local hotel owners and integrating regional character into each property. This model, the group mentioned, allows hotels to reflect the identity of their destinations while adhering to international service standards. It also contributes to local economies and supports India’s domestic tourism goals.
 
Radisson Hotel Group continues to be among the largest international hotel operators in India, with more than 200 hotels in operation and development. The group is also the largest hotel operator in Delhi NCR, one of its strongest Tier-I markets.
 
The company’s brand portfolio in India includes Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Park Inn by Radisson, Park Plaza, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Individuals Retreats. Globally, RHG operates more than 1,580 hotels across 100 countries.

More From This Section

investment

Kalyani Investment rebuts IIAS voting advice on Amit Kalyani at Hikal

Amazon

Amazon launches GST storefront to highlight tax savings before festivals

IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank appoints Viral Damania as new chief financial officer

hero future energies

Hero Future Energies gets ₹1K cr funding from SBI to fund hybrid project

Saurav Kumar, Founder and CEO, Euler Motors, at the launch of electric truck Turbo

Aiming to reach Rs 400 crore revenue in FY26: Euler Motors founder

Topics : BS Web Reports Radisson hotel business Hotel industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 5:02 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodaySBI Scholarship 2025FAQ on H-1B Visa FeeGold-Silver Price TodaySaatvik Green Energy IPOGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon