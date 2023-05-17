close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Realty firm Group 108 signs MoU to invest Rs 2,000 crore in Noida

Realty firm Group 108 on Wednesday said it has proposed to invest Rs 2,000 crore to develop new projects in Noida and Greater Noida as part of its expansion plan.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Real Estate, Realty sector, Construction, Realty

2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 8:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Realty firm Group 108 on Wednesday said it has proposed to invest Rs 2,000 crore to develop new projects in Noida and Greater Noida as part of its expansion plan.

The company, earlier part of Bhutani Group and now re-branded as Group 108, is currently developing a 40 lakh square feet commercial project 'Grandthum' in Greater Noida (West).

"We have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at UP investment summit to invest Rs 2000 crore in the development of real estate projects," Group 108 MD Amish Bhutani told reporters here.

He said the company is in talks with landowners to buy land for development of commercial and residential projects at Noida and Greater Noida.

Bhutani said the ongoing commercial project, spread over 23 acres, will get completed by March 2024.

This project has a total built-up area of 40 lakh square feet and saleable area of 32 lakh square feet. The company has already sold 25 lakh square feet of space.

Also Read

Post pandemic pent-up demand surge, realty space may face global headwinds

As property market hits a slump in China, are investors turning to India?

Real estate sector gets $32 bn equity capital in 2018-2022, says CBRE

Private Equity inflow in real estate stable at $4.2 bn in FY23: Anarock

Land deals by builders see 3-fold jump to 68 in Jan-Sep in 8 cities: Report

Room rates, occupancy surpass pre-Covid levels for hotels, says report

Thermax beats Q4 profit expectations on back of strong sales growth

India saw only 100 deals valued at $5 bn in April, 47% dip in deal volumes

Future Retail receives bids from 6 applicants in bankruptcy resolution

Quickly provide engines for grounded fleet: IndiGo asks Pratt & Whitney

"We have invested around Rs 400 crore on this project so far and another Rs 200 crore would be required for completion," he said.

Out of total saleable area, Bhutani said 9 lakh square feet will be retail and 23 lakh office space. The company has retained the leasing right of retail spaces.

He said the demand for housing and commercial properties is strong in Noida and Greater Noida, attracting developers of South India to enter this market.

The real estate sector has revived after the second wave of the COVID pandemic, Bhutani said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : noida Real Estate

First Published: May 17 2023 | 8:50 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Thermax beats Q4 profit expectations on back of strong sales growth

Thermax opens new unit at SriCity; to manufacture chillers, heat pumps
2 min read

India saw only 100 deals valued at $5 bn in April, 47% dip in deal volumes

Deals, mergers,
2 min read

Burger King's India operator posts bigger loss as costs of essentials rise

Burger King India Ltd. surged 131% on its first day of trading. (Photo: Bloomberg)
2 min read

GlaxoSmithKline Pharma's pre-tax profit falls 8% on govt pricing caps

GlaxoSmithKline, gsk
2 min read

Future Retail receives bids from 6 applicants in bankruptcy resolution

Future Retail
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Tata Sons set to earn record dividend worth nearly Rs 33,350 cr in FY23

Tata Sons set to earn record dividend worth nearly Rs 33,350 cr in FY23
3 min read

Reliance Retail, Adani Group no longer bidding for Future Retail: Report

Future Retail
2 min read

Adani-Hindenburg case: SC grants Sebi time till August 14 to submit report

sebi
2 min read
Premium

A year after listing, LIC scorecard lacks lustre; new biz premium down 50%

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

KFC-operator India's Devyani's profit falls on expenses, demand slowdown

KFC-operator India's Devyani's profit falls on expenses, demand slowdown
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon