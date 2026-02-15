Sunday, February 15, 2026 | 02:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Religare Enterprises announces demerger to unlock shareholder value

Religare Enterprises announces demerger to unlock shareholder value

This is the first major restructuring announced by the company since Burmans took over REL in Feb 2025, the financial services firm said

Religare

The company said the restructuring is aimed at streamlining operations by creating two independent entities

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2026 | 2:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Burman family backed-Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL) has approved a plan to demerge its financial services and insurance businesses into two separately listed entities, in a move aimed at unlocking shareholder value and sharpening strategic focus.

This is the first major restructuring announced by the company since Burmans took over REL in Feb 2025, the financial services firm said in a statement.

Under the proposed scheme of arrangement, REL will retain its stake in Care Health Insurance Ltd, which will continue as an insurance-focused entity, it said.

The financial services business -- comprising lending, broking, investment activities and related support services -- will be transferred on a going-concern basis to its subsidiary Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL), it said.

 

"As part of the demerger consideration, RFL will issue fully paid-up equity shares to shareholders of REL on a 1:1 mirror basis. Post-demerger, RFL will be listed on BSE and NSE with mirror image shareholding as REL," it said.

Also Read

Religare Enterprises, Religare

Religare's board inducts three Burman family members, Jimeet Modi

Religare Enterprises, Religare

Religare Enterprises up 6% on getting nod from BSE, NSE for warrants issue

Gurpreet Sidana, CEO, Religare Broking

Access, education, personalisation to shape retail investing: Religare CEO

UGC

Maximum professors hired in TN followed by Maharashtra, Gujarat: UGC Data

USA vs Namibia ICC T20 World Cup 2026 broadcasting details

USA vs Namibia live streaming: Where to watch T20 World Cup 2026 match?

The company said the restructuring is aimed at streamlining operations by creating two independent entities, allowing each business to pursue sector-specific growth strategies and opportunities, it said.

The transaction will be implemented through a scheme of arrangement to be filed with the National Company Law Tribunal and is subject to statutory and regulatory approvals, including those from shareholders and creditors, it said.

The group aims to complete the process and list RFL by the first quarter of FY28, it said.

The company added that there will be no interruption to business operations and no impact on employees, customers or partners during the transition period.

The demerger is expected to strengthen oversight and control mechanisms while enabling more focused management attention aligned with the performance and objectives of each business, it added.

REL Chief Financial Officer Pratul Gupta said this transaction is expected to broaden the combined investor base, reduce complexity, and create two well-capitalised platforms ready to pursue their strategic ambitions independently.

This transformation will establish both entities as leaders in their respective domains, each with the resources, focus, and flexibility to capitalise on significant growth opportunities ahead, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Real estate

Lodha Developers buys 80% stake in Pune-based SRPL for ₹294 crore

CNH, CNH Industrial

CNH India to resume US tractor exports; invest ₹1,800 cr after tariff cut

hindustan unilever

India market shows strong volume growth for Unilever, says CEO Fernandez

lenovo

Lenovo India Q3 revenue grows 7% to ₹8,145 cr on AI, infra demand

Hero MotoCorp names Harshavardhan Chitale CEO |

Hero MotoCorp plans to boost growth in under-represented segments: CEO

Topics : Religare Religare Enterprises Religare Finvest

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 15 2026 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup LIVENepal Vs West Indies Live ScoreUSA vs NAM Pitch ReportInd vs Pak Pitch ReportIBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Price todayOTT This WeekFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentUS Taiwan Trade DealQ3 Results Today