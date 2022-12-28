Jio launches 5G services in 11 cities as a New Year's tribute to users

After the successful launch of networks in India in October 2022, has now launched TRUE services in 11 cities as a New Year tribute to Jio users, the company said in a statement. These 11 cities are -- Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar, Derabassi, Lucknow, Trivandrum, Mysuru, Nashik, and Aurangabad. Jio has become the first and the only operator to provide services in these cities.

These 11 cities will get Jio TRUE 5G services starting today, December 28. The announcement made by Jio is the largest multi-state rollout of 5G services in India till date.

According to the announcement from the telecom major, the users will be able to enjoy unlimited 5G data with upto 1gbps+ speed, at zero additional cost.

Infocomm Limited, a subsidiary of Jio Platforms Limited, has built all-IP data-strong future-proof network with 4G LTE technology. It is the only network conceived as a Mobile Video Network from the ground up.

Commenting on the occasion, a Jio spokesperson said that the company is proud to rollout Jio True 5G in these 11 cities and make it one of their largest launches, since they started rolling out TRUE 5G services. This is a tribute to the millions of users in these cities who will now commence 2023 by enjoying the transformational benefits of Jio True .

The spokesperson also added, "These cities are important tourism destinations as well as key education hubs of our country.

With the launch of Jio’s True 5G services, consumers of the region will not just get the best telecommunication network but will also get infinite growth opportunities in the areas of egovernance, education, automation, Artificial Intelligence, gaming, healthcare, agriculture, IT, and SMEs."

Jio True 5G has a three-fold advantage that makes it the only TRUE in India: