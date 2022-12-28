JUST IN
Business Standard

Jio launches 5G services in 11 cities as a New Year's tribute to users

According to the announcement from the telecom major, the users will be able to enjoy unlimited 5G data with upto 1gbps+ speed, at zero additional cost

Topics
Reliance Jio | 5G network | Chandigarh

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Jio
Photo: PTI

After the successful launch of 5G networks in India in October 2022, Reliance Jio has now launched TRUE 5G services in 11 cities as a New Year tribute to Jio users, the company said in a statement. These 11 cities are -- Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar, Derabassi, Lucknow, Trivandrum, Mysuru, Nashik, and Aurangabad. Jio has become the first and the only operator to provide 5G services in these cities.

These 11 cities will get Jio TRUE 5G services starting today, December 28. The announcement made by Jio is the largest multi-state rollout of 5G services in India till date.

According to the announcement from the telecom major, the users will be able to enjoy unlimited 5G data with upto 1gbps+ speed, at zero additional cost.

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, a subsidiary of Jio Platforms Limited, has built all-IP data-strong future-proof network with 4G LTE technology. It is the only network conceived as a Mobile Video Network from the ground up.

Commenting on the occasion, a Jio spokesperson said that the company is proud to rollout Jio True 5G in these 11 cities and make it one of their largest launches, since they started rolling out TRUE 5G services. This is a tribute to the millions of users in these cities who will now commence 2023 by enjoying the transformational benefits of Jio True 5G technology.

The spokesperson also added, "These cities are important tourism destinations as well as key education hubs of our country.

With the launch of Jio’s True 5G services, consumers of the region will not just get the best telecommunication network but will also get infinite growth opportunities in the areas of egovernance, education, automation, Artificial Intelligence, gaming, healthcare, agriculture, IT, and SMEs."

Jio True 5G has a three-fold advantage that makes it the only TRUE 5G network in India:

  • Stand-alone 5G architecture with advanced 5G network with Zero dependency on 4G network
  • The largest and best mix of 5G spectrum across 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, and 26 GHz bands
  • Carrier aggregation that seamlessly combines these 5G frequencies into a single robust “data highway” using an advanced technology called Carrier Aggregation

Read our full coverage on Reliance Jio

First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 18:31 IST

`
