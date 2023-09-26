close
Road secy Anurag, ex-DPIIT official Anil join ONDC's advisory council

It would help small retailers expand their business through e-commerce medium and reduce dominance of giants in the sector

ONDC

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2023 | 1:32 PM IST
Road, Transport and Highways Secretary Anurag Jain and former additional secretary in the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) Anil Agarwal have become new members in the advisory council of ONDC, an official said.
With this, the total members of the council will be 13.
The council was set up in 2021 by the government to accelerate the adoption of the open network for digital commerce (ONDC), the official said.
Other members of the council include Nandan Nilekani from Infosys; National Health Authority Chief Executive Officer R S Sharma; Chairperson, capacity building commission, Adil Zainulbhai; Avaana Capital Founder Anjali Bansal; Joint Secretary, DPIIT, Sanjiv; and Digital India Foundation Co-Founder Arvind Gupta.
ONDC aims to promote an open platform for all aspects of e-commerce retail. It would help small retailers expand their business through e-commerce medium and reduce dominance of giants in the sector.
ONDC, a non-profit company, formulates a set of standards for voluntary adoption by sellers or logistics providers or payments gateway operators.

First Published: Sep 26 2023 | 1:32 PM IST

