Home / Companies / News / ROADIS' India entity raises $316.3 mn via dollar-denominated bond issuance

ROADIS' India entity raises $316.3 mn via dollar-denominated bond issuance

The ROADIS Group, a road investment platform, fully controls the Varanasi Aurangabad Highway

The proceeds from the issuance will be utilised for refinancing and capital expenditure | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

Varanasi Aurangabad National Highway (NH)-2 Tollway (VAH) has raised $316.3 million through a dollar-denominated bond issuance.
 
The bonds carry a coupon rate of 5.9 per cent and will mature in nearly nine years. VAH is fully controlled by the ROADIS Group, a road investment platform of Canadian pension investment manager PSP Investments (PSPIB).
 
VAH holds the concession for the expansion to six lanes, operations, and maintenance of the Varanasi–Aurangabad section of NH-2, covering 192.4 kilometres (km) from 786 km to 978.4 km in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The project is being executed on a design, build, finance, operate, and transfer (DBFOT) toll basis under the National Highways Development Project (NHDP) Phase-V.
 
 
The proceeds from the issuance will be utilised for refinancing and capital expenditure.
 
Deutsche Bank, which acted as the sole global coordinator for the transaction, stated that the bond offering received an overwhelming response from global investors, with the order book peaking at over $3.3 billion, reflecting an oversubscription of approximately 10.4 times.

The issuance saw participation from 144 investors across key international markets, underscoring strong investor confidence in VAH’s financial position and long-term growth prospects.
 
VAH became the first Indian road concession company to raise US dollar-denominated debt in international capital markets and to obtain an investment-grade rating from Moody’s and Fitch.
 
José Antonio Labarra, chief executive officer of ROADIS, said, "India is a key market for us, and this successful bond issuance underscores our unwavering long-term commitment to the country. The financing of VAH showcases our capacity to find innovative financing solutions."
 
ROADIS manages 416 km of three Indian highways—NH-2, NH-6, and NH-8—across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.
 
Sameer Gupta, head of India and Southeast Asia DCM, stated that the response from global investors underscores both the credit quality of the issuer and the increasing appetite of international capital for infrastructure assets in India.
   

First Published: Feb 26 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

