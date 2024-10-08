Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Akasa Air to assess safety of 14 Boeing 737 planes amid rudder issue

Akasa Air to assess safety of 14 Boeing 737 planes amid rudder issue

Air India Express to conduct assessment of 5 out of 88 planes as per DGCA order

Akasa Airlines, Akasa

Photo: Bloomberg

Deepak Patel Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 8:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Akasa Air is set to conduct a safety risk assessment of 14 out of the total 25 planes in its fleet as per the order of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued on Monday, sources stated.

Air India Express, the low-cost airline subsidiary of Air India, will conduct this assessment of five out of the total 88 planes in its fleet.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The regulator had on Monday asked Indian carriers to conduct a safety risk assessment of the Boeing 737 (also called B737) aircraft equipped with Collins Aerospace's rudder control system.
 

Moreover, the regulator has temporarily barred these B737 planes from using "CAT III B systems" at Indian airports. The CAT III B system is an advanced instrument landing system that allows aircraft to land in extremely low visibility conditions, with decision heights as low as 50 centimetres or even without a decision height, relying on automated controls for safe touchdown.

This means that if the DGCA order remains in effect this winter, these B737 planes will be unable to land at Indian airports on foggy days due to the lack of assistance from the CAT III B system.

However, an Akasa Air spokesperson told Business Standard that the airline's flight schedule will not be impacted by the DGCA order. "Akasa Air has acknowledged the recommendations made by the DGCA and by Boeing. The identified issue does not impact our operations, and Akasa can confirm that there will be no disruptions to our flight schedule as a result of the latest DGCA / Boeing advisories," the spokesperson noted. All 25 planes in Akasa Air's fleet are B737.

"At Akasa, we understand the critical importance of safety in aviation and are committed to upholding the highest global standards of safety. We appreciate the vigilance of the DGCA and remain dedicated to implementing any necessary measures to enhance our safety framework," the spokesperson stated.

More From This Section

electricity

Torrent Power wins order to supply 2,000 MW pumped storage in Maharashtra

UPI

ICICI Bank, PhonePe partner to provide credit line on UPI for customers

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company's sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

Spectrum payment: VIL in discussion with DoT for waiver of bank guarantee

BYD

BYD India to watch hybrid sales growth before deciding on plug-in launch

Spicejet

Grounded planes will be back in service within 24 months: SpiceJet to DGCA


Air India Express has B737 and A320 family planes in its 88-aircraft-strong fleet. Its spokesperson stated: “The advisory regarding the Boeing 737 rudder system is applicable to only five of the aircraft in our fleet. We have initiated the process of compliance in adherence to the regulatory requirements.” SpiceJet on Monday clarified that “none" of its "Boeing 737 NG aircraft are impacted.”

On September 26, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) issued urgent safety recommendations concerning the rudder control system of Boeing 737 aircraft, pointing out potential risks of jamming or restriction in certain 737NG and 737 MAX models.

This action was prompted by a February 6 incident where the rudder pedals on a United Airlines Boeing 737-8 MAX became stuck during landing, leading to an investigation into assembly issues that could allow moisture to enter and freeze.

Also Read

Akasa Airlines, Akasa

Akasa Air denies operational disruptions from Boeing 737 advisories

Akasa Air

Akasa Air launches customised travel packages for the festive season

air travel, flights, passengers, aviation, airlines

Air traffic soars as more passengers opt for direct flights to & from India

Akasa Air

Akasa Air plans to go public, aims to be profitable by 2028: CEO Vinay Dube

Akasa Air

Premji Invest, Claypond in $125 mn talks for minority stake in Akasa Air

Topics : Akasa Air air india express DGCA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 8:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEJ&K Assembly Election Results LIVEHaryana Assembly Election results LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon