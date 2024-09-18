Samsung workers consider legal action as protests continue at Chennai plant

Workers at Samsung’s Chennai manufacturing facility are intensifying their strike, which has now entered its ninth day, as they push for union recognition, better wages, and improved working conditions. With no resolution in sight, employees are preparing to explore legal options, according to a report by The Financial Express.

The strike, organised by the unrecognised Samsung India Workers Union (SIWU), began on September 9 and has received backing from the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) in Tamil Nadu.

E Muthukumar, president of SIWU and state secretary of CITU told FE, “We are scheduled for another round of talks. If that fails, we are prepared to consider legal options, including court intervention.”

Muthukumar said that despite five rounds of independent discussions between the workers, Samsung management, and government officials, no agreement has been reached.

The striking workers, who are demanding formal union recognition and better working conditions, were further energised on Monday when Tamil Nadu police detained over 100 workers in Sriperumbudur and Kancheepuram. The detained group, including Muthukumar, had been planning an unauthorised march to the Kancheepuram collectorate. Following the detentions, women workers joined the strike, citing police overreach and ongoing indifference from Samsung management as their motivation.

The Sriperumbudur plant, located on the outskirts of Chennai, was established in 2007 and employs over 1,800 workers who manufacture consumer goods such as televisions, washing machines, and air conditioners. Approximately 90 per cent of the workforce has joined the ongoing strike.

In a bid to maintain production despite the strike, Samsung has allegedly brought in around 370 temporary workers, including loading staff, trainees, and workers from vendor companies. Muthukumar criticised this move, asserting that it was a stop-gap effort by the company to keep operations running.

“If the authorities do not act soon, we will escalate this matter to the courts,” Muthukumar warned. He also alleged that the management is forming an internal employee committee, which he argues is a tactic to undermine the formation of a formal union and violates the Industrial Disputes Act.

The Samsung Chennai plant’s striking workers’ demand the following:

Union recognition: Workers are demanding formal recognition of the Samsung India Workers Union (SIWU).

Better wages: The workers are pushing for an increase in their wages.

Improved working conditions: Workers are seeking safer and more reasonable working conditions, including relief from strenuous work expectations, such as assembling appliances in extremely short timeframes.

Pending union registration: SIWU’s registration has been pending for over 80 days, despite legal requirements for unions to be registered within 45 days if no objections are raised.

Legal protections and rights: Workers are asserting their rights to form unions and engage in collective bargaining under Indian labour laws and International Labour Organisation (ILO) conventions.

Accusations of harsh conditions: Samsung is accused of imposing harsh working conditions, including unrealistic production speeds and punitive measures against those advocating for unionisation.