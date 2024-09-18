Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Sachin Bansal's Navi becomes sixth largest UPI player, overtakes Amazon Pay

Sachin Bansal's Navi becomes sixth largest UPI player, overtakes Amazon Pay

Bengaluru-based fintech started cash-backs and rewards for customers in April

Sachin Bansal

Walmart-backed PhonePe remains the largest player in the UPI ecosystem, cornering a 48 per cent market share in terms of transaction volume in August. It processed 7.2 billion transactions

Ajinkya Kawale
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Navi, a fintech company owned by Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal, has become India's sixth-largest player on the Unified Payments Interface, surpassing Amazon Pay one year after launching UPI services.

Navi in August processed 88.71 million UPI transactions with a cumulative value of Rs 4,651.32 crore, compared to 68.47 million transactions of Rs 3,574.61 crore in July, according to data from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which manages UPI.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Month-on-month, Bengaluru-based Navi's volume grew by 29.56 per cent in August.

Navi's UPI volumes have grown more than 90 times since January, when the company processed a modest 0.96 million UPI transactions.
 

This growth follows the company's announcement in April that it would roll out cash-backs and rewards for customers using its UPI service.

Amazon Pay has slipped a rank in UPI volumes: It recorded 70.72 million transactions in August, compared to 72.41 million in July.

More From This Section

Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel to invest $1 billion in 4G gear from Ericsson, Nokia, Samsung

inflation, US inflation, retail inflation

Reliance expands trading area by 50% for non-food & general merchandise

Tata Motors

Tata Motors taps used car market to boost electric vehicle resale, exchange

Spicejet

Not paid GST, TDS, and PF dues of Rs 427 crore since 2020: SpiceJet

Hindalco Industries Ltd, Hindalco sustainable mining

Hindalco plans to start solar module manufacturing in Gujarat: Report


Walmart-backed PhonePe remains the largest player in the UPI ecosystem, cornering a 48 per cent market share in terms of transaction volume in August. It processed 7.2 billion transactions.

Google Pay is the second-largest player with a market share of 37.37 per cent, processing 5.5 billion transactions. Paytm processed around 1 billion transactions in the same month, with its market share pegged at 7.2 per cent.

Also Read

UPI

UPI users can now send Rs 5 lakh for some transactions: Check details

Eying benefits from digital banking, banks are now looking at building Unified Recovery Interface (UPI) for enhancing efficiency, reducing costs and getting good prices for properties of defaulters. This would be managed by PSB Alliance Ltd, a compan

Banks to set up a Unified Recovery Interface to enhance efficiency

Google pay, Gpay

How to make payments with Google Pay's UPI Circle: A complete guide

UPI

UPI numbers scale fresh peak in August; volume up, value dips marginally

UPI, UPI payments, UPI payment

UPI likely to grow further in several countries, says RBI Guv Das

Topics : UPI Fintech sector cashback

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJ-K elections LIVEUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon