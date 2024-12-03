Business Standard
SECI withdraws debarment notice to RPower; firm eligible for future tenders

In the latest statement on Tuesday, SECI said the withdrawal of its debarment notice is without prejudice to its right to take all actions in accordance with the law

Reliance Power

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 10:15 PM IST

SECI on Tuesday said it has withdrawn the debarment notice issued to Reliance Power, enabling the Anil Ambani-led firm to participate in future tenders of the public sector entity.

Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI), which serves as the implementing agency for renewable energy projects, had on November 6 debarred Reliance Power Ltd and Reliance NU BESS Ltd from participating in any of its tenders for three years for allegedly submitting "fake documents".

On November 13, SECI had also slapped a show cause notice on Anil Ambani-run Reliance Power, asking why criminal proceedings should not be initiated after fake bank guarantee was submitted by its unit.

 

In the latest statement on Tuesday, SECI said the withdrawal of its debarment notice is without prejudice to its right to take all actions in accordance with the law.

Following the legal proceedings related to this matter, the debarment notice issued to Reliance Power Limited has been withdrawn with immediate effect," SECI said.

The notice dated Nov 6 stands modified to the limited extent as above, it added.

Meanwhile, Reliance Power in a stock exchange filing said with the withdrawal of SECI's debarment notice, "the Company and its subsidiaries, except Reliance NU BESS Limited (formerly known as Maharashtra Energy Generation Limited), are eligible to participate in all tenders issued by SECI".

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 10:15 PM IST

