Mercedes-Benz India, Zoho tie up for decentralised dealer management system

The Dealer Management System (DMS) -- SKYLine', will digitise the complete service lifecycle -- from booking and digital check-in to skill-based technician assignment and final delivery

Mercedes-Benz India and Zoho have partnered to launch a decentralised dealer management system to enhance customer experience and digitise the luxury automobile brand's nationwide dealership network.

The Dealer Management System (DMS) -- SKYLine', will digitise the complete service lifecycle -- from booking and digital check-in to skill-based technician assignment and final delivery -- through real-time data integration, streamlined workflows, and unified backend operations.

Each Mercedes-Benz dealership in India will now function through its own dedicated Zoho CRM setup, allowing independent operations while maintaining adherence to centrally defined standards, according to a joint statement.

"SKYLine combines dealer-level autonomy with centrally governed processes, delivering a fully digitised and integrated platform across Mercedes-Benz India's nationwide dealership network, elevating customer ownership experience significantly, the statement said, adding that the rollout was backed by over 5,000 man-days of user acceptance testing and 3,000 man-days of training.

 

SKYLine integrates the automobile major's older, centralised IT infrastructure with Zoho, co-creating a vertical, multi-instance architecture powered by Zoho CRM and Qntrl, its workflow orchestration platform.

"Together, we have built a decentralised platform that empowers each dealership with autonomy, while maintaining central control and real-time HQ integration.

"To meet these complex needs, we co-developed middleware capabilities alongside our evolving Qntrl platform, enabling seamless communication across legacy protocols," Zoho CEO Mani Vembu said.

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 5:07 PM IST

