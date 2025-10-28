Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 05:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Infibeam Avenues gets IFSCA's in-principle nod for payment services at GIFT

Infibeam Avenues gets IFSCA's in-principle nod for payment services at GIFT

The approval enables IA Fintech, a subsidiary of IAL, to provide a wide range of digital payment and cross-border financial services for enterprises within GIFT-IFSC and international markets

Infibeam Avenues

Once final authorisation is obtained, IA Fintech will be permitted to provide escrow services for secure settlements, enable cross-border remittances, and facilitate payment processing and settlement for merchants.

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 5:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Infibeam Avenues Ltd (IAL), a listed artificial intelligence (AI)-fintech company, has received in-principle approval from the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) to operate as a Payment Service Provider (PSP) at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT-IFSC), the company announced on Tuesday (October 28). The approval was granted to IA Fintech IFSC Private Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of IAL.
 
The in-principle approval enables IA Fintech to provide a wide range of digital payment and cross-border financial services for enterprises within GIFT-IFSC and international markets. These will include escrow account operations, cross-border money transfer facilitation, and merchant acquisition services.
 
Infibeam Avenues’ chairman and managing director, Vishal Mehta, said the approval represents a key business expansion and creates a new potential revenue stream. “This opportunity marks an important expansion of our business, creating a new and high-potential revenue stream that can meaningfully contribute to our overall growth,” he said.
 
 
Once final authorisation is obtained, IA Fintech will be permitted to provide escrow services for secure settlements, enable cross-border remittances, and facilitate payment processing and settlement for merchants.
 

Faster, cost-effective cross-border transactions 

Currently, many firms in GIFT-IFSC depend on traditional correspondent banking arrangements involving multiple intermediaries and SWIFT networks, which can take up to 48 hours and add to costs. IA Fintech’s digital PSP framework aims to make these payments faster, cheaper, and more transparent through advanced settlement infrastructure.

Also Read

Infibeam Avenues

Infibeam to sell ecommerce unit to its subsidiary Rediff for Rs 800 crorepremium

Ranjit Rath, chairman and managing director (CMD), Oil India Ltd (OIL)

$300 mn dividend from Russian assets stuck in banks: Oil India chairman

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz India, Zoho tie up for decentralised dealer management system

TVS Motor company

TVS Motor Q2FY26 results: Net profit jumps 42% at ₹795 cr, revenue up 25%

PKL 2025 Eliminator 3:

PKL 2025 Eliminator 3 match time (IST), probable 7, live streaming details

 
The company said its technology will help reduce transaction times significantly and make cross-border financial operations smoother for businesses in the special economic zone.
 

The expansion of GIFT city ecosystem 

GIFT-IFSC in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, is India’s premier international financial hub designed to host global operations that typically occur in centres like London, Dubai, or Singapore. The zone has rapidly expanded to include more than 16 Alternative Investment Funds, 75 broker-dealers, 23 aircraft leasing firms, and 94 fund management companies.
 
Earlier this month, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurated the Foreign Currency Settlement System (FCSS) at the IFSC in GIFT City. The new system enables institutions operating within GIFT IFSC to conduct and settle foreign currency transactions instantly or almost instantly, marking a major shift from the existing process that typically takes 36 to 48 hours through conventional correspondent banking networks.
 
With this launch, GIFT City joined an exclusive league of international financial hubs such as Hong Kong, Tokyo, and Manila that have their own mechanisms for settling foreign currency trades locally. The FCSS is designed to sharply cut settlement timelines, enhance liquidity management, reduce settlement risks, and improve overall operational efficiency for market participants.
 
According to estimates, GIFT-IFSC is poised to tap into financial opportunities worth over $500 billion across sectors such as trade finance, aviation and ship leasing, and wealth management. Meanwhile, trade finance transactions in the hub have more than doubled from $20 billion in FY22 to $46 billion in FY25.

More From This Section

PNB Housing Finance (Photo: RealtynMore)

PNB Housing Finance to announce new MD & CEO soon, growth stays steady

Coal India

CIL intensifies critical mineral push with fresh bids, global focus

Larsen and Toubro (L&T)

L&T's heavy engineering arm bags orders worth ₹1,000-₹2,500 crore

HAL, russia uac

HAL, Russia's UAC sign MoU for production of civil aircraft SJ-100 in India

A man walks past the logo of TATA at its exhibitor stall at the India Mobile Congress 2025 at Yashobhoomi a convention and expo center in New Delhi, India, October 8, 2025| REUTERS

Mehli Mistry to exit Tata Trusts as 3 trustees vote against reappointment

Topics : Infibeam Avenues Infibeam GIFT City IFSC GIFT IFSC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 5:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate Today8th Pay Commission Latest UpdatesAmazon Mass LayoffThamma Box Office Collection Stocks To Buy TodayCyclone Montha NewsUS Visa NewsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon