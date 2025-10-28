Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 06:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Signature Global raises ₹875 cr via IFC NCDs to fund housing, repay debt

Signature Global raises ₹875 cr via IFC NCDs to fund housing, repay debt

The Delhi NCR-based developer will use the funds to develop mid-income and ESG-aligned housing projects, repay Rs 470 crore of debt, and strengthen its balance sheet

real estate technology India, BIM construction India, 3D printing real estate, modular construction India, Mivan shuttering, green building India, construction tech capex, Signature Global, Rustomjee, Anarock

The NCDs, carrying a coupon rate of 11 per cent, have a tenure of three years, two months, and 30 days, pegging their maturity date at January 15, 2029. The instruments are listed on the exchanges. | File Image

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 6:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi NCR-based realty firm Signature Global on Tuesday announced raising Rs 875 crore through the private placement of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a lending arm of the World Bank.
 
This follows the company’s recent announcement that its debenture committee had approved the allotment of 87,500 NCDs of face value Rs 1 lakh each, aggregating to Rs 875 crore on a private placement basis.
 
Company executives said the funds would be used to develop mid-income housing and environmental, social and governance (ESG)-aligned projects, with a portion earmarked for debt repayment.
 
“Out of the Rs 875 crore, we will use around Rs 470 crore to repay existing debt,” said Pradeep Aggarwal, founder and chairman, Signature Global.
 
 
The developer had a net debt of around Rs 900 crore at the end of the second quarter of this fiscal, according to its previous regulatory filings. Aggarwal added that the remaining funds would be utilised for project development, including land acquisition.

Also Read

Signature Global

Signature Global raises ₹875 cr from IFC to fund new housing projects

Signature Global share price

Signature Global sees Q2 sales slowdown, yet Nuvama says 'Buy'; here's why

markets, stock markets, indian stock markets

Stocks to watch today, Oct 13: HCLTech, Tata Capital, DMart, Axis Bank, HCC

Signature Global

Signature Global to raise ₹875 cr next week through NCD issuance

Pradeep Aggarwal, Chairman Signature Global

Signature Global buys ₹450-Cr Sohna land, bets big on Gurugram real estate

 
First listed debt transaction with IFC
 
“As an environmentally conscious developer, we at Signature Global are focusing on developing sustainable projects and are committed to fulfilling all ESG requirements in our future developments,” Aggarwal added.
 
The NCDs, carrying a coupon rate of 11 per cent, have a tenure of three years, two months, and 30 days, pegging their maturity date at January 15, 2029. The instruments are listed on the exchanges.
 
The move also marks Signature Global’s first-ever listed debt transaction, strengthening its capital market presence in partnership with IFC. The global lender has previously made an equity investment in Signature Global and currently holds about 1 per cent equity stake in the company.
 
Focus areas and growth outlook
 
Aggarwal said the developer would continue to focus on its core markets along the Dwarka Expressway, Sohna, and Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) in Gurugram. While the company remains open to opportunities in Delhi and Noida, future expansion there would depend on project viability, he added.
 
Signature Global chief executive officer Rajat Kathuria said the company is confident of meeting its pre-sales target of Rs 12,500 crore for FY26, supported by a strong project launch pipeline.
 
“We will be launching around 8 million square feet (msf) area for sales during the current and next quarters, with a combined revenue potential of around Rs 14,000 crore,” Kathuria said.
 

More From This Section

global capability centres, GCC

Sattva, Innovalus launch GCCBase to power India's next wave of GCC growth

infibeam updated logo

Infibeam Avenues gets IFSCA's in-principle nod for payment services at GIFT

Ranjit Rath, chairman and managing director (CMD), Oil India Ltd (OIL)

$300 mn dividend from Russian assets stuck in banks: Oil India chairman

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz India, Zoho tie up for decentralised dealer management system

HPCL calls for emergency board meeting to clear the revised fiscal package

HPCL issues rare fuel import tenders after refinery disruption in Mumbai

Topics : Signature Global IFC investment Fundraising

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 6:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate Today8th Pay Commission Latest UpdatesAmazon Mass LayoffThamma Box Office Collection Stocks To Buy TodayCyclone Montha NewsUS Visa NewsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon