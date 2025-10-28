Signature Global raises ₹875 cr via IFC NCDs to fund housing, repay debt

Delhi NCR-based realty firm Signature Global on Tuesday announced raising Rs 875 crore through the private placement of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a lending arm of the World Bank.
This follows the company’s recent announcement that its debenture committee had approved the allotment of 87,500 NCDs of face value Rs 1 lakh each, aggregating to Rs 875 crore on a private placement basis.
Company executives said the funds would be used to develop mid-income housing and environmental, social and governance (ESG)-aligned projects, with a portion earmarked for debt repayment.
“Out of the Rs 875 crore, we will use around Rs 470 crore to repay existing debt,” said Pradeep Aggarwal, founder and chairman, Signature Global.
The developer had a net debt of around Rs 900 crore at the end of the second quarter of this fiscal, according to its previous regulatory filings. Aggarwal added that the remaining funds would be utilised for project development, including land acquisition.
First listed debt transaction with IFC
“As an environmentally conscious developer, we at Signature Global are focusing on developing sustainable projects and are committed to fulfilling all ESG requirements in our future developments,” Aggarwal added.
The NCDs, carrying a coupon rate of 11 per cent, have a tenure of three years, two months, and 30 days, pegging their maturity date at January 15, 2029. The instruments are listed on the exchanges.
The move also marks Signature Global’s first-ever listed debt transaction, strengthening its capital market presence in partnership with IFC. The global lender has previously made an equity investment in Signature Global and currently holds about 1 per cent equity stake in the company.
Focus areas and growth outlook
Aggarwal said the developer would continue to focus on its core markets along the Dwarka Expressway, Sohna, and Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) in Gurugram. While the company remains open to opportunities in Delhi and Noida, future expansion there would depend on project viability, he added.
Signature Global chief executive officer Rajat Kathuria said the company is confident of meeting its pre-sales target of Rs 12,500 crore for FY26, supported by a strong project launch pipeline.
“We will be launching around 8 million square feet (msf) area for sales during the current and next quarters, with a combined revenue potential of around Rs 14,000 crore,” Kathuria said.