Singapore's Sembcorp renewables' unit gets 300 MW solar project from NHPC

The project will be funded by internal funds and debt, and is expected to be ready for commercial operation in 2026, the energy and urban solutions provider said

Sembcorp

Earlier this week, Sembcorp also won a tender from Singaporean government agency JTC Corporation for the largest solar project in the city-state.

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2023 | 07:32 AM IST
Singapore's Sembcorp Industries on Thursday said its renewables unit was awarded a 300 mega-watt (MW) solar power project by Indian government-run hydropower producer NHPC Ltd.
NHPC in its letter of award confirmed Sembcorp's unit, Green Infra Wind Energy Ltd's (GIWEL) final offer, and committed to buying power output from the project for 25 years under a long-term power purchase agreement, Sembcorp said in a statement.
The project will be funded by internal funds and debt, and is expected to be ready for commercial operation in 2026, the energy and urban solutions provider said.
The award comes weeks after GIWEL signed an agreement with an India-based power producer, Leap Green Energy, to buy two special purpose vehicles owning 228 MW of operational wind assets in the Indian states of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan.
Earlier this week, Sembcorp also won a tender from Singaporean government agency JTC Corporation for the largest solar project in the city-state.
 
 

First Published: Dec 14 2023 | 07:32 AM IST

