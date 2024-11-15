Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Sobha Q2: PAT jumps to 75% to Rs 26.1 cr, net revenue grew 24% annually

Sobha Q2: PAT jumps to 75% to Rs 26.1 cr, net revenue grew 24% annually

The company's total revenue grew to Rs 965.2 crore as against Rs 773.6 crore, up 24.77 per cent

Corporate profit

Sobha reported Q2FY25 sales of Rs 1178 crore, with an average price realisation of Rs 12,674 per square foot. | Representational

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 2:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bengaluru-based real estate major Sobha Limited reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 26.1 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2025 as compared to Rs 14.9 crore in the same period previous year. An increase of 75 per cent. 
 
Moreover, the company’s total revenue grew to Rs 965.2 crore as against Rs 773.6 crore, up 24.77 per cent. Additionally, real estate collections stood at Rs 1222.7 crore. Debt reduction continued to decline with net debt / equity ratio now at 0.08.
 
Sobha reported Q2FY25 sales of Rs 1178 crore, with an average price realization of Rs 12,674 per square foot, up 24 per cent annually. The company sold 0.93 mn square feet across all regions. Kerala achieved its best-ever quarterly sales of 0.30 mn square feet (Rs 338.1 crore), while 0.48 mn square feet of saleable area was launched in Bangalore.
 
 
“Our Q2 FY25 performance reflects continued strength in our operations, fueled by our team’s efforts across functions and sustained demand in residential real estate. The geographical diversification of our project portfolio is paying rich dividends, with the ability to cater to demand across all our eleven operating cities,” said  Jagadish Nangineni, Managing Director, SOBHA Limited. 
 
“With solid financial strength of the company, post successful completion of rights issue, coupled with deep operational expertise & international brand recognition, we are effectively positioned to ride the growth wave. Our focus on delivering benchmark quality residences, construction products and services through our unique backward integrated operating model would continue to be our mainstay as we pursue scale,” added Nangineni. 
 
Furthermore, Sobha has appointed Nisanth M N as Director designated as Deputy Managing Director of the Company, effective from. January 01, 2025, subject to the approval of Members of the Company. 
 
On Friday, Sobha shares opened at Rs 1,540 apiece, down 0.75 per cent on the BSE.

Also Read

Two-wheeler

Festival season lifts retail auto sales by 12%, two-wheelers top demand

AI

Kovai.co acquires Bengaluru-based business-to-consumer SaaS company Floik

Homes, Property, residential building

Bengaluru landlord demands Rs 5 lakhs deposit for 40,000 rental flat

the final call: A Vistara aircraft prepares to land at Thiruvananthapuram airport on Monday, the airline's last day in service ahead of its merger into Air India

Vistara completes merger with Air India: With cabin mood lights and selfies

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution

Bengaluru struggles with 'moderate' AQI, other Southern cities breathe easy

Topics : Bengaluru BSE index Kerala equity Debt

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 2:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon