Women Uber drivers now have the option to accept only female riders

The option which helps female earners prioritise their safety is among a suite of new features unveiled by Uber, aimed at enhancing the daily experiences of its drivers in India

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 12:16 AM IST

Women drivers at Uber will now have the option to receive trip requests only from women riders, this was among a suite of new features that the ride-hailing giant rolled out on Thursday. Introduced based on driver feedback, this optional feature has already enabled over 21,000 trips. It helps women drivers prioritise their safety and drive for longer hours.
 
The new features are aimed at enhancing the daily experiences of its drivers in India. Uber has more than 1 million monthly active drivers in India who depend on the platform for flexible earning opportunities.
 
In support of the government’s Code on Social Security (CoSS), which seeks to provide a safety net for gig workers, Uber announced promotion of registrations on the e-Shram portal-- a unified database for gig workers and unorganised workers. To encourage participation and accelerate registrations, Uber is offering cash incentives to the first 10,000 drivers who register on the portal.
 
 
Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India & South Asia, said, “We take pride in being the platform of choice for over a million drivers in India. Our north star is to be the best platform in the world for flexible work, and raise the bar further on the Uber experience. The updates announced today empower drivers, enhance their safety, and offer greater convenience with more transparency in their everyday operations."
 
Helmet selfie
 
Among the new features is “helmet selfie” which prompts two-wheeler drivers to take a quick selfie with their helmet on before starting a trip, ensuring they’re protected while on the road. Using advanced, real-time verification technology, this feature prevents drivers from logging in without a helmet. Currently in the final testing stage, ‘helmet verification’ is set to roll out nationwide early next year.
 
Instant payments and tips

Riders facing delays in securing a ride can now add a tip before the trip begins, incentivizing drivers to accept the request promptly. This feature benefits riders by increasing the likelihood of securing a ride and boosts drivers' earnings.
 
Mentorship 
 
New drivers are paired with seasoned mentors, drivers with over 7,000 trips, a 4.8+ rating, and Uber Pro diamond status. They can provide guidance in local languages on app functionality and market understanding. This initiative helps newcomers acclimate to the platform, while mentors receive compensation for their support.
 
The revamped ‘Earnings Hub’ feature provides a personalised breakdown of drivers’ weekly earnings. Drivers can see that the major chunk of the fares paid by riders goes to them, and understand what portion went to Uber. It also clearly highlights local government taxes and fees. Uber said this has details on the tips the driver made that are always 100 per cent paid to them.
 
Deactivation Review Centre  
 
There is also a ‘deactivation review centre’ feature that allows drivers to view any actions taken on their profiles. It helps them to understand the reasons, and appeal decisions with supporting evidence. Uber reviews each appeal carefully to change or stay with its decision. To date, over 5,000 drivers have been reinstated following legitimate appeals.
 
Uber said these initiatives reinforce its dedication to continuous improvement, ensuring that drivers in India experience greater safety, transparency, and convenience.

