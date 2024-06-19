Business Standard
Nachiket Pantvaidya appointed General Manager of Sony Pictures India

He will oversee local Indian production while working alongside Shony Panjikaran, General Manager and Head of Sony Pictures Releasing International, India

Nachiket Pantvaidya, CEO, ALT Balaji

Nachiket Pantvaidya

New Delhi
Jun 19 2024

Sony Pictures Entertainment on Tuesday said it has appointed Nachiket Pantvaidya as General Manager of Sony Pictures International Productions (SPIP), India.
He will oversee local Indian production while working alongside Shony Panjikaran, General Manager and Head of Sony Pictures Releasing International, India, the company said in a statement.
"As he takes up this new assignment, he will continue to perform his duties as CEO, Sony Entertainment Talent Ventures in parallel," it added.
An industry veteran, Pantvaidya was the Group CEO, Balaji Telefilms and Business Head of Sony Entertainment Television. He was also the Business Head of Star Plus and held several roles in the Star TV network, including Head of Star Pravah and Managing Director of Fox Television Studios.
An IIM-Ahmedabad alumnus, he has also held key management roles in BBC and Disney, the statement said.

Jun 19 2024

