Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 08:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Realty firm Brigade Group acquires 5.4 acres in Chennai for ₹441.7 crore

Realty firm Brigade Group acquires 5.4 acres in Chennai for ₹441.7 crore

Brigade Enterprises acquires 5.41-acre land in Chennai's Velachery for ₹441.7 crore, strengthening its position in the city with a project worth ₹1,600 crore

Brigade Group

Strategically positioned, the project will offer seamless connectivity to both the IT corridor of OMR and the Central Business District (CBD)

Aneeka Chatterjee
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 8:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Brigade Enterprises has acquired 5.41 acres in Velachery, Chennai, for ₹441.7 crore, making the Tamil Nadu capital the company’s second-largest base. The land has a gross development value (GDV) of ₹1,600 crore and a project development potential of 0.8 million square feet.
 
Pavitra Shankar, managing director, Brigade Enterprises Limited, said: “Chennai has grown into our second-largest market after consistent and strategic investment in business development. This acquisition reinforces our commitment to expanding our footprint in the city with a focus on marquee land parcels in excellent locations.”
 
“Our aim is to address the strong demand for thoughtfully designed, high-quality residential spaces that resonate with the aspirations of modern consumers. Velachery’s prime location and connectivity make it an ideal choice for creating a vibrant community, aligning with our vision of delivering exceptional living experiences,” she added.
 
 
Strategically positioned, the project will offer seamless connectivity to both the IT corridor of OMR and the Central Business District (CBD).
 
Reshmi Panicker, executive director, land and residential services, Knight Frank India, commented: “Chennai has emerged as a strategic hotspot for leading South India-focused developers. This transaction highlights the increasing appetite for premium locations backed by strong infrastructure and long-term residential demand. The city is firmly on the radar for serious institutional capital and branded players, making a strong case for sustained residential investment.”
 
Other key developments by Brigade in the city include Brigade World Trade Centre and Tech Boulevard, the 6.5-acre Brigade Altius in Sholinganallur, the 33-acre township Brigade Xanadu in Mogappair, and the mixed-use project Brigade Icon on Mount Road.
 

More From This Section

Hero

EV biz to breakeven when monthly sales reach 25K units: Hero MotoCorp CFO

Bhawna Agarwal, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, HPE India

HPE appoints Bhawna Agarwal as India MD; Satsangi to retire in July

online gaming

Gameskraft to pause Pocket52 poker operations from May 30 for review

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

ECB filings hit 72-month high of $11.04 bn in March, shows RBI data

Airtel

Airtel board to decide on converting pending spectrum dues: Gopal Vittal

Topics : Brigade Enterprises Real Estate Land Acquisition

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 14 2025 | 7:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Q4 Results LIVE UpdatesEicher Motors Q4 Results 2025HAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon