Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 11:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Tata AutoComp, Katcon form JV to make advanced composites for North America

Tata AutoComp, Katcon form JV to make advanced composites for North America

The two companies already have an over-decade-long collaboration for exhaust systems and emission after-treatment solutions

Tata AutoComp

In the venture, Tata AutoComp said, it brings technological leadership and customer relationships, while Katcon contributes operational excellence

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 11:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Automotive component maker Tata AutoComp Systems on Thursday said it has formed a strategic joint venture with Mexico- headquartered Katcon Global to manufacture advanced composites for the North American market.

Tata AutoComp, in a statement, said the venture will specialise in lightweight applications for passenger and commercial vehicles, agricultural tractors, off-road vehicles, and specialised non-automotive segments.

A global supplier to the automotive industry, Katcon Global specialises in exhaust systems, thermal insulation and advanced materials components. The company operates with 11 manufacturing facilities and five technology centres spread across eight countries.

The two companies already have an over-decade-long collaboration for exhaust systems and emission after-treatment solutions.

 

In the venture, Tata AutoComp said, it brings technological leadership and customer relationships, while Katcon contributes operational excellence, regulatory expertise, and strong local execution capabilities.

Also Read

Tata

Tata AutoComp to acquire IAC Sweden, strengthening European presence

stock market trading

Remsons Industries shares fly 17% on deal win; check other details here

Stock broker, broker, trader, market, markets, stock markets, stocks

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty volatile; small, midcaps gain; IT, bank, financial services drag

Brigade Group

Realty firm Brigade Group acquires 5.4 acres in Chennai for ₹441.7 crore

Free travel for women in DTC buses on Raksha Bandhan day

DTC depots to become commercial hubs, eye Rs 2,600 crore in revenue

The latest joint venture is a significant step aligned with both companies' strategic vision to expand their global footprint and serve global customers through advanced, sustainable materials. 

"It is the first time we are entering a partnership where we are contributing the core technology, what we see as a reverse model compared to our previous alliances. Our composite division brings proprietary technology, including patented formulations and in-house capabilities for composite compounds and sheet manufacturing," said Arvind Goel, Vice Chairman of Tata AutoComp Systems Ltd.

"By combining Katcon's advanced composite technologies with Tata AutoComp's deep industry expertise, we are well-positioned to deliver innovative, lightweight solutions that address the evolving needs of the North American automotive market," said Carlos Turner, CEO, Katcon.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

ECB filings hit 72-month high of $11.04 bn in March, shows RBI data

bond issue

Jio Credit raises Rs 1,000 crore in maiden bond issue at 7.19% yield

Gensol Engineering

SAT allows Gensol Engineering to file its response to Sebi interim order

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi warns investors as Strata exits SM REIT framework post legal row

Hero

EV biz to breakeven when monthly sales reach 25K units: Hero MotoCorp CFO

Topics : Tata AutoComp Tata AutoComp Systems Auto component production Auto components industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 15 2025 | 11:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Q4 Results LIVE UpdatesEicher Motors Q4 Results 2025HAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon