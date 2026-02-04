Wednesday, February 04, 2026 | 02:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BHEL secures ₹1,200-1,500 crore project from Hindalco Industries

The project is to be executed at Lapanga, Sambalpur in Odisha in a span of about 3 years, BHEL said in a regulatory filing.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 2:27 PM IST

State-owned BHEL on Wednesday said it has secured an order in the range of Rs 1,200-1,500 crore from Hindalco Industries.

BHEL said a letter of intent (LOI) in this regard has been received from Aditya Aluminium, Hindalco Industries.

The scope of work includes design, engineering, manufacture, supply up to site, unloading & storage, erection, commissioning and performance guarantee test for 2 x 150 megawatt BTG (boiler, turbine, and generator) package excluding civil work.

The project is to be executed at Lapanga, Sambalpur in Odisha in a span of about 3 years, BHEL said in a regulatory filing.

Under Ministry of Heavy Industries, BHEL is one of India's largest engineering and manufacturing enterprises in the energy and infrastructure sectors, and a leading power equipment manufacturer globally.

 

The company provides a comprehensive portfolio of products, systems and services to players in power, transmission, transportation, renewables, water, defence & aerospace, oil & gas, among others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 2:27 PM IST

