JUST IN
If investment review shows decline in international allocation, restore it
Consistency should be key criterion when choosing NPS fund manager
Inheritance rights of adopted children vary on the basis of religion
Lump sum MF investments plunge in October as investors take SIP route
Silver has got its lustre back but beware the volatility, say experts
Your tax-saving investments must match your financial planning targets
Selecting a target maturity fund based on your horizon and risk appetite
Easy rider: The biking gear you need for safety and comfort on the road
Older house can offer price and location advantage, say experts
About Rs 400 cr tax deposited by filing 500,000 updated ITRs so far
You are here: Home » PF Â» News
Art as investment: How to build a collection that will last in value
Business Standard

Buying a resale flat? Don't let the society rip you off on transfer charges

The amount they can charge is capped in many cities; you can go legal to avoid payment or even recover your money paid under pressure

Topics
housing society | Real Estate  | Residential property market

Arshdeep Kaur & Namit Gupta  |  New Delhi 

real estate, flats
Most states bar housing societies from charging transfer fees the resale of apartments. (File photo)

Sushil Bahal, a Mumbai-based media professional, bought a house for about Rs 30 lakh some years ago in a suburban society in which the members were mostly journalists. It was a good deal as the society was well maintained and the resale flat was cheaper than something similar in a new project nearby.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on housing society

First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 15:45 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU