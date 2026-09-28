Switch Mobility secures order for 840 e-buses for Delhi under PM E-Drive

Hinduja Group firm Switch Mobility on Monday said it has secured an order for 840 electric buses from Antony Road Transport Solutions under the first phase of the Centre's PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-Drive) scheme.

The order comprises 420 9-metre and as many 12-metre AC electric buses for deployment with the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and Transport Department, Delhi.

With the deployment of electric buses across Delhi's public transport network, the partnership aims to enable efficient passenger movement while contributing to the city's broader sustainable mobility goals, Switch Mobility stated.

The agreements for the deployment have been formalised between Switch Mobility and Antony Road Transport Solutions, marking an important step towards the electrification of public transportation in the national capital, it added.

Ganesh Mani, CEO, Switch Mobility said, "This order is a strong testament to the growing confidence in electric mobility solutions for large-scale public transportation. With a mix of 9-metre and 12-metre electric buses, we are enabling operators to address diverse passenger mobility requirements while supporting the transition towards cleaner and more sustainable transportation." Jimmy John, Director, Antony Road Transport Solutions, said, "Our long-term relationship with Ashok Leyland and the trust we have in the Hinduja Group have led us to place this order. We believe this partnership will go a long way towards supporting the NCR's sustainable mobility journey.