Tata Motors' Iveco bid crosses 80% threshold as acceptances hit 87.81%

Tata Motors’ takeover bid for Iveco has crossed the key acceptance threshold of 80 per cent, clearing a major hurdle for the acquisition of the Italian truck maker by the Indian commercial vehicle major.

Tata Motors on Monday secured provisional acceptances for 87.81 per cent of Iveco Group’s share capital under its €3.91 billion takeover offer. This will take Tata Motors’ shareholding in Iveco to 89.42 per cent.

The move paves the way for further expansion of Tata Motors into global markets and its entry into new product segments.

The acquisition was first announced in July last year and had faced several roadblocks over the past 15 months.

At an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on October 16, around 53 per cent reportedly voted in favour of the deal, while 12 per cent were against it and 35 per cent did not vote.

Shareholders approved all resolutions proposed by the board, including lowering the minimum tender acceptance threshold from 95 per cent to 80 per cent.

“As part of the public tender offer (OPA) launched by Tata Motors for Iveco ordinary shares, 97,078,765 applications were submitted today, October 26, the last day for acceptances. Therefore, overall acceptance requests reach 238,157,212, equal to approximately 87.81 per cent of the total instruments being offered,” Iveco said in a stock market filing.

Final results will be communicated before market opening on October 29.

Iveco said the offer is set to be reopened during November 2-6.

The tender offer, which ended on Monday, had started on September 7. The offer was made by TML CV Holdings, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Motors.

The price for each common share tendered in acceptance of the offer consists of the initial price indicated in the offer document of €14.10, cum dividend, increased by an additional €0.30, cum dividend.

The aggregate offer price is therefore €14.40 per common share, according to the statement.

The deal, which was initially expected to be completed by June this year, was postponed due to delays in regulatory approvals.

For Tata Motors, whose commercial vehicle division currently derives nearly 90 per cent of its revenue from India, the acquisition represents a strategic expansion into new geographies.

The two companies will have combined annual sales volumes of more than 540,000 vehicles and revenue of over $25 billion.

Iveco has an established presence across Europe, Latin America and Asia-Pacific, with production facilities in Europe, China, Russia, Australia and Latin America, and a network spanning 160 countries.

Iveco’s annual revenue of around €10 billion is expected to significantly increase Tata Motors’ commercial vehicle scale, while adding electric buses, electric light commercial vehicles and alternative-fuel technologies to its portfolio.

The acquisition could nearly triple Tata Motors’ commercial vehicle revenue from the current Rs 77,000 crore to more than Rs 2 trillion, according to experts.