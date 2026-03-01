Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles total sales jump 35% to 63,331 units in Feb

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles on Sunday reported a 35 per cent growth in total sales to 63,331 units in February against 46,811 units in the same month of the last year.

Domestic PV sales stood at 62,329 units last month as against 46,435 units in the year-ago period, a growth of 34 per cent, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

PV sales in the international market stood at 1,002 units last month against 376 units in February 2025.

Total sales of electric vehicles in the international and domestic market increased 57 per cent to 8,385 units from 5,343 units in February 2025, the company said.