Maruti Suzuki India total sales up 7.32% at 213,995 units in February

Car market leader Maruti Suzuki India on Sunday reported a 7.32 per cent rise in total sales to 213,995 units in February 2026 compared to 1,99,400 units a year earlier.

Total domestic passenger vehicle sales were marginally up at 161,000 units last month against 160,791 units in February 2025, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.

Sales of the mini car vertical, comprising Alto and S-Presso, increased slightly to 10,238 units from 10,226 units in the year-ago month.

However, the compact car segment, including Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, and WagonR, witnessed a decline in sales to 66,386 units last month against 72,942 units in February 2025.

On the other hand, sales of utility Vehicles, consisting of Brezza, Ertiga, e-Vitara, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, Victoris and XL6, increased to 72,756 units compared to 65,033 units a year ago.

The company has been calibrating production to reduce the waiting period uniformly across models.

Sales of light commercial vehicle (LCV) Super Carry stood at 3,130 units against 2,710 units in the year-ago period, Maruti Suzuki India said.

Total exports in February 2026 were higher at 39,155 units compared to 25,021 units in the same month last year, it added.