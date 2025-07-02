Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 10:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / PVR INOX plans to add 200 screens in 2 yrs: ED Sanjeev Kumar Bijli

PVR INOX plans to add 200 screens in 2 yrs: ED Sanjeev Kumar Bijli

The company's expansion plans will majorly focus on South India, followed by smaller cities and towns in the next two years

PVR cinema

Out of the 100 screens, 40 screens are in South India, including Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Hubli. | File Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 10:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cinema exhibitor PVR INOX plans to add around 200 screens in two years at an investment of up to Rs 400 crore, its Executive Director Sanjeev Kumar Bijli said on Wednesday.

The company's expansion plans will majorly focus on South India, followed by smaller cities and towns in the next two years, Bijli told PTI in an interview.

"This financial year, 2025-26, we have about 100 screen openings planned, and out of which we have opened about 20 already in the first quarter, and we have another 82 to go. So, basically, we are on track to open about 100 screens this year," he said when asked about the company's expansion plans.

 

Out of the 100 screens, 40 screens are in South India, including Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Hubli.  At the same time, some cinemas will come up in Mumbai, Delhi, and Gurugram, and some smaller towns like Siliguri, Jabalpur, Leh and Gangtok.

"It is a bit of a mixed bag, but 40 per cent of this (expansion) still remains in South India, and about 20 per cent in smaller towns," Bijli said.

Also Read

BSE

Q4 results today: Tata Steel, PVR Inox, Raymond, Thomas Cook on May 12

Pvr inox theatre cinema hall

PVR Inox Q4 result: Net loss narrows to ₹125 crore, revenue down 0.5%

PremiumAjay Bijli, managing director, PVR INOX

OTT, theatres have their own place in the sun: PVR INOX MD Ajay Bijli

Inox, PVR Inox

PVR Inox bets on FOCO model to widen presence beyond metro cities

PVR Cinemas

Blockbuster Tuesdays: PVR Inox to offer tickets starting ₹99 from April 8

Even going forward, he said, "We have quite a few cinemas (lined up) for 2026-27 as well. We have 80 screens opening (planned), but we can easily get it stretched to about 100...but visibility (as of now) is of 80 screens and out of that also about 40 per cent is again in South India".

When asked about the investment for the expansion, he said, "Roughly, if you look at this year, if we're opening about 100 screens, then an average screen costs about Rs 3.5 crore per screen. So, that comes to about Rs 350 crore. If we assume that 50 per cent of that is coming from a combination of FOCO (franchise owned company operated) and asset light, then our contribution would be half at about Rs 175 to 200 crore".

For 200 screens that the company has planned, its investment will be around Rs 350-400 crore.

Bijli said that after adding 200 screens in the next two years, PVR INOX will have "close to 2,000 screens" in total.

As part of the company's expansion in South India, PVR INOX will open a four-screen property later this week in Hyderabad, which will take its total screen count in Telangana to 110. It has lined up a total of 26 new screens to be added in the state in FY26.

"Telangana is a very significant market. It has always done very well for us because of the very strong content from Telangana. Telugu films are extremely loved and accepted. The propensity to watch movies there is very high," he noted.

There are still pockets in Hyderabad that do not have a good multiplex.

There are certain catchments which are unserviced, he said, adding that "we are excited about expanding into the city of Hyderabad, which is a growing city".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

stake, share

Kapur Family Trust to partially sell stake in Travel Food Services

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

SAT quashes Sebi order against ex-Care Ratings MD & CEO Rajesh Mokashi

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, TCS

Tata Steel expects UK unit to turn EBITDA-positive in FY25 amid green shift

PremiumAdani Group

Adani to bring all cement units under one roof; eyes 140 mt single entity

dr reddy's laboratory , dr reddy , drl pharma sector

Dr Reddy's expects US sales dip in FY26, aims for resilience via scale-up

Topics : PVR multiplex cinemas

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 10:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayReliance Communications Loan FraudAdcounty Media IPO Allotment StatusCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEWhat is EB-1 VisaDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon