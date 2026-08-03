Monday, August 03, 2026 | 07:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Stock Market Highlights TodayBank Holiday in August 2026Bankipur Bypoll ResultBharti Airtel Q1 PreviewRBI MPC Meeting Aug 2026Q1 Results TodayCWG 2026 Medal TallyMissed July 31 ITR deadline?MV Electrosystems IPO
Home / Companies / News / Tata Projects appoints Sukumar Hebbar as managing director and CEO

Tata Projects appoints Sukumar Hebbar as managing director and CEO

Former Larsen & Toubro executive Sukumar Hebbar succeeds Vinayak Pai as Tata Projects looks to expand its presence across infrastructure, data centres and industrial EPC.

Sukumar Hebbar

Sukumar Hebbar, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), Tata Projects Limited

Prachi Pisal
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 7:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Projects Limited, the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) arm of the Tata Group, has appointed Sukumar Hebbar as its managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), with immediate effect.
 
Hebbar succeeds Vinayak Pai, who has led the company since 2022. The company, in a statement issued on Monday, said the appointment will further strengthen Tata Projects' leadership bench as it scales its presence across urban infrastructure, data centres and industrial EPC segments.
 
Hebbar joins Tata Projects after more than three decades at Larsen & Toubro, where he most recently served as senior vice-president and IC head of the transportation infrastructure business, overseeing roads, bridges, formation and railways.
 
 
An architecture graduate from the University of Mysore, Hebbar is also an alumnus of INSEAD's Advanced Management Programme in Organisational Leadership. He began his career in 1990 as a graduate engineer trainee.
 

More From This Section

Nalco, National Aluminium Company Limited

Nalco fined by BSE, NSE over shortfall in independent directors on Board

alcohol effects by age

Added flavour in your booze? FSSAI issues notices to Diageo, Inbrew

CPCL

Chennai Petroleum plans to expand refining capacity to 280,000 bpd

360 One Wealth CEO Yatin Shah

360 One Wealth CEO Yatin Shah targets bigger share of India's ultra-rich

Prat Vemana, executive VP, chief information and product officer, Target

Target bets on AI to drive enterprise strategy and retail operationspremium

Topics : Tata projects Tata group EPCES

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 7:37 PM IST