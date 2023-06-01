close

E-commerce firm Shopsy delivers to 16 mn transacting customers in Q1 2023

The platform has witnessed an uptick of 3X growth in units, customers, and sellers in the last year, with over 175 million app downloads, said the company in a statement

BS Reporter Mumbai
Shopsy

Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 8:49 PM IST
Shopsy, the value ecommerce offering from Flipkart, has expanded its reach by including 350 new pin codes, such as Ghazipur, Cachar, Hamirpur, Una, and Pratapgarh. The company has 16 million transacting customers as of first quarter of CY2023.  
The platform has witnessed an uptick of 3X growth in units, customers, and sellers in the last year, with over 175 million app downloads, said the company in a statement.

Kapil Thirani, Head of Shopsy, Flipkart, said, “Shopsy is a story of an aspiring India, a population keen to make the most of its smartphones, high data speeds, and fast-rising incomes. Shopsy is designed to provide value for budget-seeking customers, combined with an extensive selection and easy accessibility across all serviceable pin codes of India.”
Many new customers commencing their e-commerce journey with Shopsy are female shoppers aged 26-45 years, homemakers from tier-2 and tier-3+ cities across India. In March 2023, Shopsy crossed over 175 million app downloads, with 90% of new transacting customers belonging to the under 35 years cohort.

Currently, Shopsy gets nearly 70% of customers from tier-2 and tier-3 regions in the country and contributes over 40% of first-time customers to the overall Flipkart group.
Over 60% of Shopsy’s product portfolio is below the price point of Rs 200. Men’s wristwatches have emerged as the fastest-growing product, their demand growing by over 75X this quarter. Additionally, jumpsuits, trimmers, and mobile covers clocked over 3X growth individually. Apart from this, 4,000+ product categories, including men’s vests, kid’s t-shirts, women’s kurtis, camera tripod stands, fitness grips and hair accessories, have shown positive growth on the platform.

Launched in 2021 by Flipkart, the platform provides 150 million products spanning 800+ categories for customers across India.
First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 8:49 PM IST

