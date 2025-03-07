Friday, March 07, 2025 | 02:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tech Mahindra bolsters US presence with new headquarters in Texas' Plano

Tech Mahindra bolsters US presence with new headquarters in Texas' Plano

The new facility will house a diverse range of operational functions, including consulting, delivery, and customer support services

Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra serves multiple industries and caters to top clientele in the region, underscoring the region's economic importance. Image: X@tech_mahindra

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 2:10 PM IST

Tech Mahindra has announced the opening of its Americas headquarters in Plano, Texas, a move it said underscores the company's firm commitment to the US market.

The Plano office is Tech Mahindra's nineteenth office in the US.

The new facility will house a diverse range of operational functions, including consulting, delivery, and customer support services.

As part of the company's ongoing expansion plans, Tech Mahindra will also establish an Innovation Lab within the same premises.

The lab will serve as a center of excellence, focused on developing new technologies, accelerating innovation, and advancing research to address the evolving needs of clients across industries.

 

Tech Mahindra continues to play a significant role in driving technological innovation and providing advanced solutions to its customers in the market, the IT services company said in a release on Friday.

The office was inaugurated in the presence of John B Muns, Mayor of Plano, Melanie Royer, Representative of US Congressman, Pat Fallon, customers and Tech Mahindra leaders.

Muns noted that tech innovation is crucial for the region's growth. "The new Tech Mahindra office will nurture local talent and contribute significantly to our economy, reflecting our shared commitment to fostering a thriving tech ecosystem," Muns added.

The North Texas location was chosen for its vibrant business environment and access to a diverse talent pool.

Tech Mahindra serves multiple industries and caters to top clientele in the region, underscoring the region's economic importance.

According to the company, the new facility, covering 27,000 sq ft and accommodating 130 seats, marks an "exciting" chapter in Tech Mahindra's growth in North Texas.

It will further augment Tech Mahindra's global workforce which spans over 1,50,000-plus employees across more than 90 countries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Tech Mahindra America Mahindra Group

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 2:10 PM IST

