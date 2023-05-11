Telangana recorded 40% rise in online orders in FY22: Unicommerce



The company analyzed over 28 million order items processed in the region over the last two financial years to understand the changing e-commerce trends in the region. While Hyderabad and Secunderabad are the powerhouse of rising online shoppers in the state, consumers from other regions also shopped online. The e-commerce order volumes in Telangana increased by over 40 per cent in FY-23 compared to FY-22, according to Unicommerce, an e-commerce technology company.



“As more and more consumers turn to online shopping, the e-commerce market in Telangana is poised for continued growth, presenting exciting opportunities for businesses and entrepreneurs to start their e-commerce journey,” added Makhija. “Telangana's e-commerce sector has experienced explosive growth in recent years, fueled by a combination of factors including a robust digital infrastructure, a vibrant startup ecosystem, and a tech-savvy population,” said Kapil Makhija, CEO Unicommerce



Unicommerce, which allows businesses to manage e-commerce operations is also working with over 60 companies from Telangana and manages over 400 facilities from local and national brands in Telangana alone. The company analyzed the growth of Telangana-based businesses and observed an impressive average of 70 per cent increase in orders shipped from the region to various parts of the country during FY23. The data also revealed that consumers from Telangana are shopping across various categories. Fashion and accessories is the biggest category with maximum order volume and have reported over 55 per cent order volume growth rate in FY 2023 compared to the previous financial year. The fashion and accessories category includes a wide range of products such as apparel, kids wear, footwear, bags, belts, wallets, and other accessories. Beauty and personal care is the second most popular segment in Telangana and it reported 20 per cent year-over-year order volume growth in FY 2023. The electronic peripherals and audio products are also a growing segment with 74 per cent in order volume growth in FY 2023 compared to the previous year. Another popular online shopping category in Telangana is home decor and kitchenware, which has reported over 50 per cent YoY order volume growth in FY 2023.

“E-commerce enables us to easily connect and offer our products to consumers across the globe,” said Avanish Agarwal, Managing Director, Sri Jagdamba Pearls. “We have invested in technology to strengthen our online business and ensure that we can offer great pearl products to consumers in India and international markets. Our e-commerce business has flourished post-technology adoption, as it allows us to improve business efficiency and offer a great shopping experience to consumers.” Jagdamba Pearls, which is a jewelry brand based out of Hyderabad, has been working with Unicommerce for the last seven years. The brand is processing an average of over 5000 orders items per month and is serving consumers across the country while processing orders through the Unicommerce platform. Currently, the company is selling across seven marketplaces and a brand website.



"By leveraging technology to enhance the shopping experience, we hope to scale new heights and continue to inspire more consumers to join us in our sustainability journey,” said, Taran Chhabra, Founder, and CEO, Neeman’s. There is also Neeman’s, one of the leading footwear-focused D2C (direct-to-consumer) brands in the country with its roots in Hyderabad. The company has reported over 100 per cent growth in order volumes over the last one year and is processing around 80,000 orders every month.

Companies from smaller towns and cities are now exploring e-commerce and starting their online journey. While most of the sellers are based out of Hyderabad, small sellers from towns like Warangal and Karimnagar are also building their e-commerce business and adopting technology to connect with consumers across India and internationally. Some of the other brands with whom Unicommerce is working in Telangana include Health Unbox, Pure Cult, Aroma Care, Jivika Naturals, Daughter Earth, Promount Online Services, Catcub, Bello Herbals, Sterling Book Centre and Futaba Tech.