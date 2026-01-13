Tuesday, January 13, 2026 | 11:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
German chancellor Friedrich Merz visits Bosch campus in Bengaluru

Merz, who is on a two-day official visit to India, arrived in the IT city of Bengaluru on the second day of his trip and visited the Bosch campus at Adugodi

Friedrich Merz

The visit, Bosch said, also reinforced the long-standing partnership between the two countries. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2026 | 11:22 PM IST

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's visit to the Bosch campus here on Tuesday underscored the deep economic and technological ties between India and Germany in the areas of mobility, manufacturing and innovation, the company said.

The visit, Bosch said, also reinforced the long-standing partnership between the two countries.

Merz, who is on a two-day official visit to India, arrived in the IT city of Bengaluru on the second day of his trip and visited the Bosch campus at Adugodi.

Guruprasad Mudlapur, President of the Bosch Group in India and Managing Director of Bosch Limited, hosted the delegation at the company's headquarters, showcasing innovations developed in the region, according to a press release.

 

"We feel honoured to welcome the esteemed Federal Chancellor, Friedrich Merz, to the Bosch India campus. His presence not only affirms Bosch's enduring legacy but also reinforces India's position as a global hub of technological innovation and economic growth," Mudlapur said.

"This is a moment of immense pride for Bosch and a testament to the partnership between our nations," he added.

During the visit, the delegation experienced Bosch's H2ICE demonstrator truck featuring a fully integrated powertrain and telematics system.

Bosch India, in collaboration with Bosch Germany, is driving hydrogen-based solutions to accelerate zero-emission and sustainable mobility, the company said.

The delegation was also introduced to a range of Bosch's software solutions, including AIShield, an AI security platform designed to ensure the protection and reliability of artificial intelligence systems.

AIShield includes more than 150 patents in AI security, the release said.

"This visit highlights the deep economic and technological ties between India and Germany while also underlining the role of German enterprises in India's growth story," it added.

Over the past century, Bosch has built a strong footprint in India through sustained investments, localisation and a strong focus on talent development, contributing significantly to the country's industrial and technological advancement, it further said.

