Friday, November 07, 2025 | 08:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Bankers value Reliance's Jio Platforms as high as $170 billion ahead of IPO

Bankers value Reliance's Jio Platforms as high as $170 billion ahead of IPO

A valuation that size would place Jio among the biggest two or three companies in India by market capitalisation, ahead of fellow telecom firm Bharti Airtel

Reliance Jio

Jio’s share sale is set to be Reliance’s first public offering of a major business unit since Reliance Petroleum Ltd.’s debut in 2006. Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 8:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By P R Sanjai, Baiju Kalesh and Julia Fioretti
 
Investment bankers are proposing a valuation of as much as $170 billion for Jio Platforms Ltd., according to people familiar with the matter, ahead of what could be a record-breaking initial public offering for Reliance Industries Ltd.’s wireless carrier.
 
A valuation that size would place Jio among the biggest two or three companies in India by market capitalisation, ahead of fellow telecom firm Bharti Airtel Ltd., which is valued at about ₹12.7 trillion ($143 billion). Reliance Industries, controlled by Mukesh Ambani, is far ahead at about ₹20 trillion.
 
Talks with bankers are ongoing and the proposals for Jio range as wide as $130 billion to $170 billion, the people said, asking not to be identified because the discussions are private. 
 
 
Ambani, Asia’s wealthiest person, said in August the Jio listing could happen in the first half of 2026. It’s been years in the making, considering he spoke about a potential IPO as far back as 2019. Meta Platforms Inc. and Alphabet Inc. announced investments totaling more than $10 billion in Jio the following year. 

Also Read

SBI Mutual Fund, SBI MF

SBI MF IPO: SBI to sell 6.3% stake, AMUNDI 3.7%; listing expected in 2026

Emmvee Photovoltaic IPO

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power IPO opens on Nov 11; here's all you need to know

Groww IPO

Groww IPO: Justified valuation or time to chase better-valued rivals?

Lenskart IPO GMP

Lenskart IPO GMP remains positive on final day, subscription surpasses 3x

lenskart

Lenskart's $821 mn IPO price sparks concern over Indian startup valuations

 
Jio’s share sale is set to be Reliance’s first public offering of a major business unit since Reliance Petroleum Ltd.’s debut in 2006. 
 
While it was initially expected the Jio IPO could raise over $6 billion, smashing the record $3.3 billion offering by Hyundai Motor India Ltd. in 2024, the amount is likely to be lower following a change to Indian listing regulations.
 
Under the revised rules, companies with a post-listing market capitalization exceeding ₹5 trillion need to offer shares worth at least ₹15,000 crore and dilute only 2.5% of equity. For Jio, that would amount to about $4.3 billion if it achieves the top-end valuation proposal. 
 
Details of Jio’s offering are still being discussed, the people said.
 
A Reliance representative didn’t immediately comment. 
 
Jio had about 506 million subscribers as of the end of September and average revenue per user was ₹211.4  in the quarter through that month, while Bharti Airtel’s subscriber base was about 450 million with average revenue per user of 256 rupees.
 
Reliance’s digital services business posted a 17% year-on-year jump in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization — a measure of operating profit — in the July-September quarter. That was buoyed by Jio’s expanding 5G footprint and subscriber base crossing 506 million — underscoring the growth momentum behind the proposed IPO valuation.
 

More From This Section

paint painter jsw asian berger

Nomura brushes off competition fears, turns bullish on Indian paint majors

Stock market LIVE

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty down; Asian markets in red; Tata Elxsi, Bajaj Finance Q2 results today

Stocks to watch today

Stocks to Watch today, Nov 7: Bharti Airtel, LIC, Lupin, Bajaj Housing

Aurobindo Pharma share price

Q2FY26 results in line; Aurobindo Pharma could gain 25%, says Nuvama

bajaj auto pulsar bikes two wheelers

Bajaj Auto Q2 Preview: Profit, revenue to rev up on premium, export push

Topics : initial public offerings IPOs initial public offering IPO Reliance Jio

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 8:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayBreakout Stocks to buy todayElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageDonald Trump India VisitDelhi Police Traffic Advisory on Vande Mataram 150 AnniversaryPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon