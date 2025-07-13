Sunday, July 13, 2025 | 08:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Titagarh Rail acquires 40 acres of land for ₹126 cr in Bengal for expansion

Titagarh Rail acquires 40 acres of land for ₹126 cr in Bengal for expansion

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd has acquired 40 acres of land in West Bengal for ₹126 crore to expand production capabilities for Vande Bharat and metro coaches.

Vande Bharat Express, Vande Bharat

As of 31 March 2025, Titagarh’s consolidated order book stood at ₹11,200 crore, with 62 per cent consisting of passenger rolling stock and 38 per cent freight. (Photo: PTI)

Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2025 | 8:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd has secured a 40-acre land parcel on lease from the West Bengal government for ₹126 crore to boost production of Vande Bharat and metro coaches, the company announced in an exchange filing.
 
A 99-year lease agreement was formalised with the state on 12 July 2025, for a total consideration of ₹126.63 crore.
 
Titagarh Rail Systems operates in the railways, shipbuilding, infrastructure, and defence sectors. It manufactures freight wagons, passenger and metro coaches, modular bridges, and defence equipment, offering solutions for both domestic and international markets.
 
The leased land, located in the mouzas of Kotrung and Bhadrakali, is adjacent to Titagarh’s current 34-acre plant in Uttarpara, making it a strategic addition to support the company's expansion efforts.
 
 
The newly acquired land will be used to develop additional production infrastructure, along with designated areas for forming, testing, and commissioning metro coaches and Vande Bharat train coaches.

Also Read

Indian railways, rail accident, rail safety

Railways building AI-based integrated security centre, analytics platform

station, Indian Railway, railway station

RailOne super app launched: How to book IRCTC tickets, track trains & more

Indian railways, rail accident, rail safety

East Coast Railway sees 9.69% growth in freight loading in Q1FY26

Indian railways, rail accident, rail safety

RailOne app launched to consolidate all passenger services on one platform

Railways, train

Experts flag delay in railway postings as GMs given 2 zones for 3 months

 
Titagarh also plans to set up a dedicated test track of sufficient length to ensure thorough performance and safety validation before the trains are delivered. 
 
Fundraising 
Earlier this week, the company announced plans to raise ₹200 crore through a preferential issue of warrants to promoters.
 
The company plans to utilise the funds for strategic development, including investment in state-of-the-art plant and machinery to support manufacturing expansion. A portion of the funds will be allocated towards working capital, enhancing the company’s ability to secure new orders. Additionally, investments will be made in advanced technology and automation to develop future-ready rail solutions.
 
Orderbook 
As of 31 March 2025, Titagarh’s consolidated order book stood at ₹11,200 crore, with 62 per cent consisting of passenger rolling stock and 38 per cent freight.
 
Q4 Results 
Titagarh Rail Systems posted a consolidated net profit of ₹64.45 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year (FY) 2024-25, reflecting an 18.6 per cent decline compared to the same period last year. Revenue from operations for the quarter was ₹1,005.57 crore, down 4.45 per cent year-on-year. 
 

More From This Section

DLF, stock market trading, Real Estate, Realty Funds

DLF eyes strong launch pipeline in residential, commercial segments

Religare

InGovern flags governance concerns at REL, questions ESOP clawback

Samir Seksaria, Seksaria, Samir

Wage hikes a priority for TCS; focus on growth and profitability: CFO

PremiumVinFast

VinFast to start production at Tamil Nadu facility, deliveries in August

IT sector, IT-software sector, artificial intelligence, software development life cycle, quality control

AI firm iOPEX Technologies innaugrates second facility in Chennai

Topics : Railways Vande Bharat train manufacturing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 13 2025 | 7:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodaySinner vs Djokovic Win PredictionGreen Card Holder NewsSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon