Toyota expands product range with 1st battery-electric Urban Cruiser Ebella

Toyota Kirloskar Motor is looking to expand its product range in the country with a mix of internal combustion engine models, hybrids and battery electric vehicles, catering to a diverse set of customers, according to a top company executive.

The company, a joint venture between Japan's Toyota Motor Corporation and the Kirloskar Group, on Tuesday expanded its product range with the introduction of its first battery electric model Urban Cruiser Ebella in the country.

It currently sells strong hybrid, diesel and petrol cars in the country.

In an interaction with PTI, Toyota Kirloskar Motor Deputy Managing Director Tadashi Asazuma noted that the company is preparing for a product portfolio to cater to the emerging customer requirements in the country.

"The trends are still not clear whether there is a real demand for battery electric vehicles (BEVs) or if the demand is shifting towards such models. But we still believe that as long as the customer requirement differs, we should prepare for the diverse powertrains and electrification," he stated.

When asked how the company's product portfolio will look over the next 3-4 years, Asazuma stated, "Simply speaking, multi pathway (approach), because we believe this is a transitional practical answer." The Urban Cruiser Ebella represents an important step in advancing the company's multipath way approach, offering customers a wider choice of electrified powertrain technologies and supporting India's goal of energy security and decarbonisation, he said.

He noted with many companies introducing electric models, the demand for such cars has grown continuously over the last 3-4 years.

"There is more visibility in the market and this is giving a sort of confidence to the customer, or maybe removing the anxiety as far as the BEVs are concerned. That is why we are also introducing a model. This is maybe a good time to introduce, but we do not think that 100 per cent of the buyers will go for BEVs. The EV customers would mostly like to drive within the city," Asazuma stated.

He noted that the company research showed that over 90 per cent of customers prefer charging their EVs either at home or at the workplace.

"However, we are also looking for the gradual enhancement of the charging network. We have tied up with Jio-bp and gradually more such associations will follow," Asazuma noted.

He noted that the Urban Cruiser Ebella would also be exported to Europe.

With three decades of global expertise in electrified technologies, Toyota has consistently invested in focused innovation to address diverse mobility needs, Asazuma stated.

"As a result, our customers worldwide have already contributed to saving more than 197 million tonnes of CO with over 38 million electrified vehicles on the road worldwide," he added.

TKM will be sourcing the Urban Cruiser Ebella from Maruti Suzuki as part of the global alliance between Suzuki and Toyota. The model comes with two battery options in 49 kWh and 61 kWh offering a driving range of up to 543 km on a single charge km range.

In 2024, Suzuki Motor Corporation and Toyota Motor Corporation decided to further strengthen their collaboration.

As part of the arrangement, Suzuki Motor Gujarat will be supplying the battery electric SUV to Toyota.

Maruti Suzuki has already unveiled the model as e-Vitara.

"The introduction of the all-electric Urban Cruiser Ebella is a key enabler towards furthering our multi-pathway approach, where our aim is to contribute towards carbon neutrality while leaving no one behind," Masakazu Yoshimura, Chairman, MD & CEO TKM stated.

With the launch of Urban Cruiser Ebella in India, the company remains firmly committed to advancing our support towards India's transition to greener mobility, he added.