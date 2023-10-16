Bofa Securities, Societe Generale offload Delta Corp shares worth Rs 56 cr

Two entities -- Bofa Securities Europe and Societe Generale -- on Monday offloaded shares of Delta Corp Ltd for Rs 56 crore through open market transactions.

Following the sale, shares of Delta Corp tumbled 8.18 per cent to close at Rs 128.55 apiece on the NSE.

According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE),



Bofa Securities Europe SA sold 30.08 lakh shares and Societe Generale disposed of 13.58 lakh shares of Delta Corp Ltd.

The shares were offloaded in the price range of Rs 127.97-128.48 apiece, taking the combined transaction value to Rs 55.94 crore.

Meanwhile, Delta Corp said on Saturday its subsidiary, Deltatech Gaming Ltd, received a Goods and Services Tax (GST) notice for payment of Rs 6,384 crore, owing to tax shortfall taking the overall tax demand on the firm to over Rs 23,000 crore.