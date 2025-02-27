Thursday, February 27, 2025 | 04:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
TVS Emerald buys 10-acre land in Bengaluru, boosts FY25 revenue potential

TVS Emerald buys 10-acre land in Bengaluru, boosts FY25 revenue potential

With this acquisition, TVS Emerald has added land deals with a revenue potential of Rs 5,300 crore to its portfolio in FY25

TVS Emerald

This deal marks the fourth land acquisition by TVS Emerald in FY25. | Photo: Facebook

BS Reporter Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

TVS Emerald, a leading real estate developer in South India, has purchased a 10-acre land parcel in Sathnur, Bengaluru. The acquisition comes with a development potential of 1.4 million square feet and a revenue potential of Rs 1,600 crore, the company said in a statement.
 
With this acquisition, TVS Emerald has added land deals with a revenue potential of Rs 5,300 crore to its portfolio in FY25. The overall potential of projects under development by the brand now stands at 8.2 million square feet.
 
This deal marks the fourth land acquisition by TVS Emerald in FY25. The company had earlier acquired two land parcels in Chennai—a 12-acre land parcel on Radial Road and a 4.8-acre land parcel in Padur—and a 4-acre parcel in Thanisandra, Bengaluru.
 
 
Sriram Iyer, director and chief executive officer, TVS Emerald, said, “We have been growing steadily with multiple acquisitions across Chennai and Bengaluru. The acquisition of this land parcel—our fourth this year—will only help us further consolidate our position in the market. Our presence in key micro-markets will help us move closer to a leadership position and reinforce our position as a trusted brand in the residential space.”
 
TVS Emerald is engaged in the business of developing residential projects and self-sustaining communities with a presence in Chennai and Bengaluru. TVS Emerald has so far delivered 5.4 million square feet of residential developments in Chennai and has 8.2 million square feet of under-development projects. 

