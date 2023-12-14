Sensex (1.34%)
Udaan raises $340 million in funding, eyes profitability in 12-18 months

Led by M&G plc, Udaan's Series E funding includes Lightspeed Venture Partners and DST Global

Photo: Pexels

Photo: Pexels

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
Last Updated : Dec 14 2023 | 3:55 PM IST
Udaan, India’s largest business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce firm, has raised $340 million in Series E financing amid a global economic slowdown and tight liquidity conditions. The funding round was led by M&G plc, with participation from existing equity investors Lightspeed Venture Partners and DST Global. It is subject to regulatory approval.

The funding, which included a combination of fresh equity investments as well as the conversion of existing debt (convertible notes) into equity, will strengthen Udaan’s balance sheet. The company didn’t reveal if the funding had changed the company’s current valuation of $3.1 billion.
With this exercise, Udaan said its business is fully funded and on course to achieve its objective of becoming profitable in the next 12–18 months.

“Series E round strengthens our balance sheet and fully funds our business plan. It enables our continued journey of growth and profitability, positioning us well to be public-market ready in the next 12–18 months,” said Vaibhav Gupta, co-founder and chief executive officer, Udaan.

“The regionally operated design will not only get us closer to our customers but also make our operations more agile and efficient. We are committed, as ever, to our mission to empower small businesses in Bharat while unlocking a uniquely Indian and huge $100 billion eB2B market opportunity,” he added.

The story about Udaan in talks with M&G, Lightspeed, and others to raise funding was first reported by Business Standard in September this year.

The funding is also expected to help Udaan compete with players such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Reliance’s JioMart in the B2B e-commerce space. This market is expected to surpass sales of $125 billion by 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 45 per cent, according to a report by Avendus Capital.

Last year, Udaan raised a total of $350 million in convertible notes and debt from shareholders and bondholders, with no change in valuation.

Udaan was valued at $3.1 billion in its last equity funding round of $289 million in January 2021 from existing and new investors.

Over the past two years, Udaan said it has achieved consistent progress on its sustainability agenda, with eight consecutive quarters of improving profitability. This achievement was driven by successful interventions on its business strategy and business model while following the ‘efficiency with excellence’ agenda.

“M&G is pleased to support Udaan as it pursues a profitable growth strategy,” said Niranjan Sirdeshpande, (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) director, M&G Catalyst.

“We believe it has the right operational platform to be the trusted partner of scale for small businesses across India by empowering them with technology, financial inclusivity, and supply-chain capabilities,” he added.

Udaan plans to use these funds to further strengthen customer experience, market penetration, strategic vendor partnerships, and to reinforce long-term capabilities of supply chain and credit. The objective is to build a sustainable business that serves the needs of millions of shopkeepers and kiranas across the country.

“We continue supporting Udaan as it further strengthens its leadership as India’s largest EB2B marketplace,” said Bejul Somaia, partner, Lightspeed Venture Partners.

“We believe this financing puts the company on an extremely strong financial footing and on course to further improve profitability while empowering small businesses across Bharat,” he added.

Over the past 12 months, Udaan said it has seen strong and steady validation of its multi-category cluster-anchored business strategy. The company is now reinforcing it with a regional cluster-led operating organisation that enables strong execution capabilities while promoting ownership and accountability at the regional level to drive sustainable growth.

Topics : e-commerce companies fundings

First Published: Dec 14 2023 | 3:54 PM IST

