Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Vi expects 5G rollout in 6-9 months after FPO worth Rs 18,000 crore

The Vi share was trading 0.93% up at Rs 13.08 apiece on the BSE at 13.35 hours on Monday

Vodafone idea, Vi, V!

Vodafone idea, Vi, V! (Photo: X@VodaIdea_NEWS)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2024 | 2:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ahead of its Rs 18,000 crore further public offer (FPO), Vodafone Idea on Monday said it expects to roll out 5G services in select pockets in 6-9 months of the issue.
Its Chief Executive Akshaya Moondra said rollout of the 5G services is one of the objectives of raising the capital from the public and once the funding comes, it will start work on the rollout.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The 5G rollout will cover 40 per cent of the company's overall revenue base in the next 24-30 months, Moondra said, without sharing a specific target on when the rollout will happen.
A sum of Rs 5,720 crore has been allocated for the rollout, he said, adding that testing and vendor conversations have already begun.
However, he did not specify the locations where the rollout will happen.
It can be noted that both its rivals Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio -- to whom it has ceded market share -- have been active on 5G for some months now.
Moondra said the company has not been able to roll out 5G services because of lack of funds.
The company has set a price band of Rs 10-11 per equity share for the issue that opens on Thursday.
The Vi share was trading 0.93 per cent up at Rs 13.08 apiece on the BSE at 13.35 hours.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Vodafone Idea RCom Vodafone India Vodafone Idea Telecom industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 15 2024 | 2:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEIran-Israel War Impact on Stock MarketSamsung Galaxy A35 ReviewExcise Policy ScamIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon