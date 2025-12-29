Monday, December 29, 2025 | 08:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Vipin Kapooria quits as Blinkit CFO over a year after joining firm

Vipin Kapooria quits as Blinkit CFO over a year after joining firm

Vipin Kapooria has resigned as chief financial officer of Blinkit, a little over a year after joining the quick commerce platform, as competition in the segment intensifies

Blinkit

(Photo: Shuttetstock)

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 8:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vipin Kapooria, the chief financial officer of Blinkit, has resigned from the company, according to sources familiar with the matter. The resignation of the company’s top executive comes a little over a year after he joined the quick commerce platform in September last year.
 
Who will replace Vipin Kapooria at Blinkit?
 
Details on whether someone from outside or an executive already working with the company will replace Kapooria remain unclear.
 
What was Kapooria’s role before joining Blinkit?
 
Prior to joining Blinkit, Kapooria was working with Flipkart as vice president of business finance. He is reportedly likely to join the e-commerce platform again.
 

Also Read

India quick commerce, qcom market India, Statista projections, Blinkit Zepto Instamart, quick commerce growth, qcom funding India, dark stores India, online grocery India, rapid delivery market, global qcom rankings

From baskets to blink: Quick commerce reshapes retail landscape in 2025

Gaurav Dayal, Chairperson, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority

JNPA eyes Vadhvan port for next phase of growth as it nears 12 mn TEUspremium

insolvency

NCLAT rejects insolvency plea against Jumbo Finvest, upholds NCLT order

Tata Steel Ltd. plant in IJmuiden, Netherlands

Tata Steel's Dutch arm faces €1.4 bn lawsuit over alleged pollution claims

Ninjacart

Ninjacart posts Rs 256-cr loss in FY25, revenue drops to Rs 1,634 cr

 
Who handled Blinkit’s finance function earlier?
 
At Blinkit, before Kapooria was appointed as the first full-time chief financial officer, Amit Sachdeva was heading the division. In November last year, Sachdeva went on to join ed-tech platform PhysicsWallah ahead of its initial public offering.
 
Why is the exit significant for the quick commerce sector?
 
The development comes at a time when competition in the quick commerce space is heating up.
 
Zepto has filed its draft red herring prospectus through the confidential route and is looking to list on the bourses in the next calendar year.
 
Meanwhile, Swiggy has recently raised Rs 10,000 crore through a qualified institutional placement, and Eternal, the parent of Blinkit and Zomato, has infused Rs 600 crore into its quick commerce arm.
 

More From This Section

Ducati

Ducati bets on India-EU FTA as 40% GST weighs on luxury motorcycles

Ceigall India

Ceigall India bags over ₹1,000 crore infra project in Madhya Pradesh

Flipkart

Arvind Fashions to acquire 31.25% stake of Flipkart in Arvind Youth Brands

Larsen and Toubro (L&T)

L&T wins order for Hyderabad Greenfield Radial Road phase-2 project

Sam Altman

OpenAI's new job offer brings $500 mn pay and high stress: Details here

Topics : Company News Blinkit Zomato

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 8:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUnnao Rape Case UpdateMotor Insurance Trends 2025Gold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Airlines Advisory PE Investment Trends 2025PAN-Aadhaar Linking DeadlineTeeth StainsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon