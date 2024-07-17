Voda-Idea expands L900 tech in Kolkata to enhance network infrastructure

This is part of Vi's broader strategy to upgrade its network infrastructure, following a successful Rs 18,000 crore Follow-on Public Offering (FPO).

Post-acquisition of additional spectrum in the 900 Mhz band in Kolkata, telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) announced expansion of L900 technology in 3000 sites across the city to enhance network infrastructure. L900 is an advanced technology that aims at providing a stronger 4G indoor coverage experience for users, with superior calling and faster data speeds, Vi said in a statement. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp This is part of Vi's broader strategy to upgrade its network infrastructure, following a successful Rs 18,000 crore Follow-on Public Offering (FPO). Vi has also acquired additional spectrum in the recently concluded spectrum auction, committing Rs 31 crore for 0.4Mhz of spectrum in the 900 Mhz band in Kolkata Circle and Rs 376 crore for 7.6 Mhz of spectrum in the 900 Mhz band in West Bengal Circle.

With these, Vi now has a total spectrum portfolio of 334.4Mhz in Kolkata and 536.8Mhz in West Bengal circles.

"Our goal is to provide the best network experience, and this upgrade is a testament to our commitment to providing superior services to our customers," Vodafone Idea Cluster Business Head, (West Bengal, Assam & North East), Naveen Singhvi said.

The company is deploying this technology in other cities of the country.

The stronger network will help operator to not only retain but grow it's customer base, a market analyst said.