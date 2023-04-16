close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Vodafone Idea awards Rs 200 crore network order to Chinese firm ZTE

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea has recently awarded a network gear order of around Rs 200 crore to Chinese company ZTE, three sources aware of the development said.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2023 | 12:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea has recently awarded a network gear order of around Rs 200 crore to Chinese company ZTE, three sources aware of the development said.

The company has given orders for broadband network equipment in telecom circles of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh (MP-CG), the sources told PTI.

"Vodafone Idea has awarded an order of around Rs 200 crore to ZTE," one of the sources said.

The matter has been brought to the notice of the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS), which manages the Trusted Telecom Portal and provides clearance for permissible telecom gears, they added.

An email query sent to Vodafone Idea elicited no response.

Two sources mentioned that the order has been given for Gujarat and MP-CG circles, while one of them mentioned that the order also includes the Maharashtra circle.

Also Read

Vodafone Idea's fundraising put on hold as govt delays equity call

Vodafone Idea hits lowest level since September 2021, down 6% in firm mkt

Airtel Q2 revenue may grow 21% YoY; Vodafone could lose 4 mn subscribers

Vodafone Idea Q2 loss widens to Rs 7,595 crore on higher expenses

Indus Towers accepts Vodafone Idea's payment plan for its dues

Top headlines: HDFC Bank recommends 1900% dividend, Sec 144 imposed in UP

Record-breaking reach in Hindi speaking markets for IPL 2023: Disney Star

HDFC Bank recommends 1900% dividend from net profits of FY23

NFRA imposes fine, bans auditors for misconduct in audit of DHFL branches

Zepto CFO Jitendra Nagpal quits, plans to launch a venture capital firm

The Cabinet Committee on Security on December 16, 2020, approved the National Security Directive on Telecommunication Sector, which mandates service providers to purchase equipment from trusted sources.

Under the provisions of this directive, the government declares a list of trusted sources and products for installation in the country's telecom network.

All works related to the directive are carried through the trusted telecom portal. The list of trusted sources and the product is decided based on the approval of a committee headed by the deputy national security advisor.

The directive, however, does not affect annual maintenance contracts or updates to existing equipment already inducted in the network before the directive came into effect.

After this directive, Chinese players have not been able to secure orders for 5G telecom gear.

An official source said that someone has raised an objection to the award before NSCS, which will look into the matter.

Topics : Vodafone Idea RCom | Vodafone Idea merger | Vodafone CEO

First Published: Apr 16 2023 | 12:24 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Amazon.com Inc joins generative AI race, targets cloud customers

Amazon
3 min read

Coffee Day Global, MACEL audit lapses: NFRA slaps Rs 1.25 cr fine

Coffee Day Enterprises, CCD
3 min read
Premium

Govt likely to ask Apple CEO Tim Cook to make more iPhones in India

Tim Cook
3 min read

Number of startups rose to 90,000 in nine years, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Ashwini Vaishnaw
1 min read

DMRC is lowest bidder for operation, maintenance of Mumbai Metro Line-3

Mumbai metro
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Q4 results: Infosys slashes FY24 revenue growth guidance to 4-7%

Infosys
4 min read

Infosys Q4 results: Net profit rises 7.8% to Rs 6,128 cr; revenue up 16%

Infosys Limited Corporate Head Office
2 min read
Premium

Govt likely to ask Apple CEO Tim Cook to make more iPhones in India

Tim Cook
3 min read

Apple triples India iPhone output to $7 bn in FY23 in China shift

Wistron plant in Karnataka
4 min read

What led to mass layoffs in tech sector globally and who was affected?

Illustration: Binay Sinha
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon