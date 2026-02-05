Thursday, February 05, 2026 | 01:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Voltas eyes double-digit growth, expects 1st-time buyers to lift AC demand

Voltas eyes double-digit growth, expects 1st-time buyers to lift AC demand

Industry estimates show only a tenth of Indian households own an AC, compared to two-thirds in China and one-third in Thailand

Voltas, Voltas logo

Voltas is also looking ‍to quickly expand its small export footprint | Photo: X@myvoltas

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 1:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's Voltas expects a double-digit revenue growth in its room air conditioner business this summer, betting on first-time buyers ‍to lead a rebound in ​demand after a subdued season last year, according to a senior company executive.

Industry estimates show only a tenth of Indian households own an AC, compared to two-thirds in China and one-third in Thailand, even as the world's most populous country frequently grapples with heat waves.

"Research shows 85 per cent of buyers are first-time buyers," Jayant Balan, ​who heads Voltas' room AC business, told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday, adding the category's revenue will grow in the double-digit percentage range in the April-June quarter.

 

Revenue from Voltas' business group that sells room ACs and accounts for two-thirds of overall revenue slumped 25 per cent in April-June 2025 due to early monsoon showers and milder summer temperatures. The firm booked ₹15,413 crore ($1.7 billion) in total revenue in 2024-25.

Voltas, India's AC market leader with nearly an 18 per cent share, competes with local rival Blue Star, Japan's Daikin Industries and South Korea's LG Electronics.

Also Read

Voltas- consumer durables

Voltas Q3 margins surprise, but brokerages flag cost, demand risks

Voltas, Voltas logo

Voltas Q3 net profit falls 35.4% to ₹84.46 crore, revenue dips 1.1%

Ashish Goel, co-founder and chief executive, Optimist

Optimist raises $12 million to build air conditioners for India's climatepremium

AC, air conditioner, inflation

Cooling appliances to get costlier as BEE star ratings norm changes

Mukundan Menon, Managing Director, Voltas

While competition is high, Voltas remains well protected, says MD Menonpremium

ACs are likely to get more expensive this year despite September's consumption tax cuts, as Voltas has raised prices after new energy-efficiency norms took effect, and as soaring copper and silver ‌prices lift input costs.

Further commodity inflation could trigger ​additional price increases, Balan said.

US President Donald Trump announced a trade deal with India on Monday to cut tariffs to 18 per cent from 50 per cent in exchange for New Delhi halting Russian oil purchases and lowering trade barriers, including on US industrial ‍goods.

It came days after India's trade deal with the European Union, opening the door to freer trade with its 27 members.

Balan dismissed concerns over new ‍entrants, ‌saying Voltas already ​contends with more cost-competitive rivals.

Voltas is also looking ‍to quickly expand its small export footprint, with its research and development teams developing ‍products ‍for overseas markets, ‌as Europe increasingly adopts ACs.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

agri, staragri

StarAgri sees 55% revenue jump in FY25, eyes ₹2,000 crore in FY26

Rupee

Sun Pharma to invest ₹500 crore in Assam to set up manufacturing unit

Oberoi Realty

Oberoi Realty wins bid for 11-acre land in Mumbai for Rs 5,400 cr

Ruling

Court discharges DHFL in money laundering case, cites immunity under IBC

Ravi Kumar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Cognizant

Cognizant Q4 net profit rises 19%, to hire more freshers this year

Topics : Voltas air conditioner air conditioners

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 1:36 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkSBI Q3 Result PreviewGold-Silver Price TodayWeather TodayQ3 Results TodayPresident's Rule in ManipurBharat Taxi Launch TodayPersonal Finance